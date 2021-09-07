News headlines: 12,000 children already taken from school over close contact fears; security concerns after Central Bank data bungle

Here are today's top stories from around Independent.ie.

12,000 children kept home from school after being identified as close contacts

Around 12,000 children are already at home from school restricting their movements after being identified as close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Central Bank gaffe leaks home details of credit union bosses

Security fears have been raised after the Central Bank mistakenly gave out the names and home addresses of credit union bosses.

‘DNA test was best thing I ever did. Now I know who I am’

A brother and sister who were abandoned at birth and only united last year after five decades have discovered a third sibling - who was left in a phone box as a baby in 1965.

Frontline worker and former direct provision resident Pamela is first black Miss Ireland

Miss Galway Pamela Uba, who last night made history by being crowned the first black Miss Ireland, has said she wanted more for her life after living in direct provision for 10 years.

Zappone centrally involved in drafting job description and contract length for special envoy role

Katherine Zappone was centrally involved in drafting the job description and setting out the duration of her short lived position as a special envoy for freedom of opinion and expression.

‘It’s been a long time coming’: Shops braced for influx as new Sally Rooney novel released

The global obsession with Sally Rooney is alive and kicking ahead of the release of her much-anticipated third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You. Bookshops are anticipating huge interest as it is released this morning.

The Wire actor Michael K Williams found dead in New York City apartment

American actor Michael K Williams has been found dead in his New York City apartment. The 54-year-old was best known for playing Baltimore gangster Omar Little in HBO’s landmark series The Wire.

Report on nursing home where residents died to be kept under wraps

A nursing home where residents died of Covid-19 has succeeded in blocking the publication of a critical report about the facility.

Four people, including baby, killed by army veteran

A former Marine sniper shot and killed four people, including a three-month-old, at two homes near Lakeland, Florida, on Sunday morning. He opened fire on responding deputies before being taken into custody, authorities said.

Explainer: Separating the facts from the fictions of our upcycled waste rules

We don’t have to separate soft and hard plastics anymore but we do need to separate some facts from falsehoods.