News headlines: €1,000 Covid bonus unlikely to be paid before the summer; 'fraudster' transferred £750,000 to Prince Andrew after award

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.
A pandemic bonus worth up to €1,000 may not be paid to thousands of frontline healthcare workers until the end of June.
In an interview with the Irish Independent, published in today’s Farming Independent, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary speaks about his love of the land and that he hopes his children may become farmers one day.
Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes yesterday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians.
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan will remain a Department of Health civil servant and be paid his public service salary of €187,000 while he works as an academic in Trinity College, it has emerged.
A motion to be discussed at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting also calls for the Government to seek a derogation from the EU which will allow for Vat on fuel to be lowered.
A former property developer has had more than €19m in debt written off by the High Court under a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA).
The elderly, the disabled and the sick who cannot get to their basements in the besieged city of Mariupol are burning alive in their beds when the shelling starts. There are also reports that some have frozen to death, as temperatures have dropped as low as -5C while residents have been without heating or electricity for several weeks.
Nearly a quarter of the gardaí who left the force last year resigned rather than retired, figures seen by the Irish Independent reveal.
The youth wing of Fianna Fáil will call on party TDs not to vote for Leo Varadkar to be Taoiseach in December if he is still under garda investigation.
Prince Andrew is facing questions over why a Turkish “fraudster” was handed a Pitch@Palace award just nine days before he arranged a transfer of £750,000 (€895,000) into Prince Andrew’s account, which was described as a “wedding gift” for Princess Beatrice.
Artists will be paid €325 per week under a pilot basic income scheme to be brought before ministers today.