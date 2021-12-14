News headlines: €100 electricity bill subsidy will be paid direct to energy firms; Varadkar says Fine Gael will run as ‘independent party’ in next election

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this morning.

Government’s €100 electricity bill subsidy will be paid directly to energy firms

The Government’s €100 electricity bill credit will be paid directly to energy suppliers as part of a scheme aimed at reducing household costs this winter.

Teenager was nearly swept to her death as she saved her father and boy from drowning in river

An Armagh teenager has been hailed a hero and awarded one of the UK’s highest national bravery honours after saving the lives of a young boy and her own father before coming close to being swept to her death in a French river.

Vaccinated eligible for third jab after three months

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that people will be able to receive a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine three months after their second dose.

‘It was really, really beautiful… it’s as if we had been friends all our lives’ – when Charlie met Vicky

When Vicky Phelan met Charlie Bird the encounter turned out to be every bit as amazing and as profound as the country always knew it was going to be.

Tánaiste says Fine Gael will run as ‘independent party’ in next election as stance by Donohoe faces backlash

Fine Gael will campaign in the next general election as an “independent party”, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's spokesperson has said.

The Indo Daily: Yikes, Prime Minister - Boris Johnson's bungles, buffoonery and botch-ups

‘I ended up in a coma fighting for my life due to Covid... but my twin brother just got aches and pains’

Callum and Sam Spence are twins, aged 29, but the way Covid affected them was very different.

Four Irish stars to go head to head for Golden Globe glory

Two Irish actresses and two Irish actors are going head to head for Best Supporting Actor awards at next January’s Golden Globes.

Stark census results as ‘demographic crisis’ deepens

There are now considerably less farm holders under the age of 45 than aged 65 or over, results from the latest Census of Agriculture has shown.

Pat Kenny has no problem standing his ground after being confronted by unvaccinated healthcare worker

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ of high-profile contacts won’t be released in sex abuse trial

The decision, made between both legal teams over the weekend, will be seen as a boost to the British socialite and high-profile associates including Britain’s Prince Andrew. It had been thought the phone directory would be a powerful piece of evidence in the trial, revealing the names of prominent figures in Ms Maxwell and boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s circle.

‘Kevin was a star’ – tributes to boxer as man found guilty of his murder with 4x4 car

The Central Criminal Court trial heard the five-times Irish boxing champion fought to get off the ground after he was first hit by the vehicle but the driver turned the Mitsubishi Shogun around and ran him over twice again at speed. The jury agreed with the prosecution that Logan Jackson deployed his jeep as a murder weapon “as sure and as clear” as if it was a gun or a knife.