Morning news: New era of strict social media rules imminent following video of Leo Varadkar says Micheál Martin; more travel chaos expected today as overnight temperatures plummet

Here are the main headlines this morning.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that a new era of stricter rules around privacy on social media is imminent.
Another day of travel chaos is on the cards today as a nationwide low temperature and ice alert remains in place for the rest of the week.
A boy who died after falling into a freezing lake was trying to rescue three other children, his aunt said yesterday.
Night-time sky-watchers can look forward to a celestial display of shooting stars tomorrow night, as the Earth passes through a cloud of cometary dust.
The former owner of an illegally operated dump that has cost the State more than €60m to clean up says he has no means to pay a fine for mismanagement of the site.
At the Family Law Court, Judge Alec Gabbett made his comments when dismissing a mother’s Barring Order and Safety Order applications against her farmer son.
Prince Harry has appeared to accuse Buckingham Palace of lying to protect his brother, Prince William, while failing to do the same for him.