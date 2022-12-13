Morning news: New era of strict social media rules imminent following video of Leo Varadkar says Micheál Martin; more travel chaos expected today as overnight temperatures plummet

Here are the main headlines this morning.

Micheál Martin: New era of strict social media rules is now imminent following video of Leo Varadkar

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that a new era of stricter rules around privacy on social media is imminent.

The Indo Daily: Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Leo Varadkar’s video, Sinn Féin transparency, and how it’s time to regulate social media

More travel chaos expected today as overnight temperatures plummet

Another day of travel chaos is on the cards today as a nationwide low temperature and ice alert remains in place for the rest of the week.

‘We are broken over it – to find out he died trying to save lads he didn’t know sums him up’

A boy who died after falling into a freezing lake was trying to rescue three other children, his aunt said yesterday.

Burst of shooting stars to light up night skies from tomorrow night as Geminid meteor show returns

Night-time sky-watchers can look forward to a celestial display of shooting stars tomorrow night, as the Earth passes through a cloud of cometary dust.

Illegal dump cost State over €60m to clean up – but its former owner who made millions from waste has no money to pay fines

The former owner of an illegally operated dump that has cost the State more than €60m to clean up says he has no means to pay a fine for mismanagement of the site.

Judge compares bitter family row over €1m farm to John B Keane’s The Field and Dallas

At the Family Law Court, Judge Alec Gabbett made his comments when dismissing a mother’s Barring Order and Safety Order applications against her farmer son.

‘They were happy to lie to protect my brother,’ says Harry in new Netflix clip

Prince Harry has appeared to accuse Buckingham Palace of lying to protect his brother, Prince William, while failing to do the same for him.



