Morning headlines: Taoiseach calls for inquiry into death of Aoife Johnston (16) from meningitis; Almost 600 drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

The Taoiseach wants the inquiry into the tragic death of teenager Aoife Johnston from meningitis to establish whether her death was preventable.
The operator of Dublin Airport has hit out after the body responsible for setting airport passenger charges issued its latest determination on what it said was the busiest day of the Christmas season.
Gardaí have appealed to motorists to comply with speed limits after 592 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit over a 24 hour period.
Despite the enthusiasm around returning to the high street, Retail Excellence managing director Duncan Graham does not believe there will be a “final splurge” this Christmas as people divided up the bulk of the gift buying over a period of months.
A health worker – from the hospital where teenager Aoife Johnston died on Monday, after spending up to 16 hours on a trolley – has said his father passed away weeks after waiting up to 14 hours for a ward bed.
Parishes in a major archdiocese are preparing to reduce the number of masses they offer and some churches in the future will offer weekday liturgies instead of the traditional Sunday mass.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a property in Co Wicklow yesterday in which one woman was injured.
In the first Christmas since the filling station explosion of 11 weeks ago, the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal is trying to strike a balance that is painful beyond words.
New ‘bus gates’ will be introduced on city and suburban roads to encourage people to use public transport and to reduce the country’s carbon emissions, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has said.