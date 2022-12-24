Morning headlines: Taoiseach calls for inquiry into death of Aoife Johnston (16) from meningitis; Almost 600 drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

Aoife Johnston was eventually prescribed antibiotics but it was too late. Her condition had deteriorated beyond the point of recovery

Inquiry into loss of Aoife Johnston (16) from meningitis must establish if her death was preventable, says Leo Varadkar



The Taoiseach wants the inquiry into the tragic death of teenager Aoife Johnston from meningitis to establish whether her death was preventable.

DAA hits out as decision on new Dublin Airport passenger charges issued on ‘busiest day of the Christmas season’

The operator of Dublin Airport has hit out after the body responsible for setting airport passenger charges issued its latest determination on what it said was the busiest day of the Christmas season.

Car found travelling at 55kmh above the speed limit, as almost 600 drivers are caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

Gardaí have appealed to motorists to comply with speed limits after 592 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit over a 24 hour period.

Festive shopping bounces back – as some normality returns to life after Covid

Despite the enthusiasm around returning to the high street, Retail Excellence managing director Duncan Graham does not believe there will be a “final splurge” this Christmas as people divided up the bulk of the gift buying over a period of months.

‘I see elderly people crying out for help – the A&E is like a cattle mart,’ says Limerick hospital staffer

A health worker – from the hospital where teenager Aoife Johnston died on Monday, after spending up to 16 hours on a trolley – has said his father passed away weeks after waiting up to 14 hours for a ward bed.

‘There will be a reduction in masses. There may not be any Sunday mass’ – major changes on way for parishes

Parishes in a major archdiocese are preparing to reduce the number of masses they offer and some churches in the future will offer weekday liturgies instead of the traditional Sunday mass.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Co Wicklow

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a property in Co Wicklow yesterday in which one woman was injured.

WATCH: Massive winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to US