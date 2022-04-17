Morning headlines: Kinahan sporting ‘empire’ expands into rugby world; and gardaí search for gang that joined homophobic attack

Here are the biggest stories on Independent.ie this morning.
The Kinahan Organised Crime Group is extending its reach from boxing to rugby, a senior garda has revealed.
Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said an investment company linked to the cartel leader, Christy Kinahan Senior, has sponsored a rugby club in Spain. He said he suspected the gang was also involved in other sports.
A “marauding gang” joined in a homophobic attack on a young man in Dublin city last weekend after severely beating and hospitalising another man just minutes earlier, the Sunday Independent can reveal.
The State will pay for singers, comedians and even jugglers to perform in pubs in an unprecedented attempt to revive arts across the board and the night-time economy, the Sunday Independent can reveal.
After last week’s seismic US sanctions announcement, the mob may have run out of places to hide.
One person was responsible for nine in 10 of all complaints about noise from aircraft using Dublin Airport last year.
Eamon Ryan is preparing to climb down over the proposed ban on the sale and distribution of turf in order to “protect the little guy”.
Wills often publicly reflect the highs and lows of private lives — and they can be fascinating, writes Liam Collins.
The public has donated more than €20,000 to help the family of murdered Belfast woman Jean McConville take a civil action against Sinn Féin over her abduction and subsequent killing by the IRA.
A teenager who vanished from California has been found alive and well almost three years after he disappeared.
The lack of a garda policy on how to help gardaí cope with tragic scenes and the aftermath of extreme violence is causing a “mental health crisis” in the force, mid-ranking gardaí have warned.