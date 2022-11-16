Morning headlines: Donald Trump announces 2024 US presidential bid; Hike in fuel allowance threshold will benefit over 80,000; Religious order gags victims as it settles lawsuits

Former U.S. President Donald Trump stands onstage with his wife Melania, after announcing that he will once again run for U.S. president. Reuters

Donald Trump announces 2024 US presidential bid but daughter Ivanka says she’s out this time

Former US president Donald Trump has launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans.

More than 100 victims are gagged by settlements in lawsuits over actions of child-molesting surgeon Michael Shine

More than 100 lawsuits against a religious order over the activities of convicted child molester and former surgeon Michael Shine have been settled – but victims have been gagged from discussing the outcome of their cases..

Three teachers at Templeogue College secondary school bring cases to Workplace Relations Commission

Management at a large boys’ secondary school faces a number of staff-related cases in the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Hike in fuel allowance threshold will benefit over 80,000

Thousands of Irish households are set to qualify for Fuel Allowance, worth almost €1,000, for the first time from next year.

ICA may remove two members who raised repeated governance concerns as directors

Two women may be removed as directors of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association after raising concerns about how the biggest and oldest women’s organisation in the country is operating.





‘We can’t just sit around all day – we want the dignity of working here’

AT 4am one morning last June, Sergey Chudaev awakened in his apartment in Kyiv to the sound of an aeroplane overhead while his dog ran around, frantic, in circles.

Increase in rent review cases as tenants challenge hikes, says charity

HOUSING charity Threshold has seen a marked rise in rent review cases in the past two months as tenants become more concerned about their ability to afford increases amid a cost-of-living crisis.





Abuse victims working with Spiritan order on restorative justice plan

The Spiritan congregation will today announce a restorative justice initiative to assist those who have suffered sexual abuse at its schools in Ireland.