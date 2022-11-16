Morning headlines: Donald Trump announces 2024 US presidential bid; Hike in fuel allowance threshold will benefit over 80,000; Religious order gags victims as it settles lawsuits

Former US president Donald Trump has launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans.
More than 100 lawsuits against a religious order over the activities of convicted child molester and former surgeon Michael Shine have been settled – but victims have been gagged from discussing the outcome of their cases..
Management at a large boys’ secondary school faces a number of staff-related cases in the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).
Thousands of Irish households are set to qualify for Fuel Allowance, worth almost €1,000, for the first time from next year.
Two women may be removed as directors of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association after raising concerns about how the biggest and oldest women’s organisation in the country is operating.
AT 4am one morning last June, Sergey Chudaev awakened in his apartment in Kyiv to the sound of an aeroplane overhead while his dog ran around, frantic, in circles.
HOUSING charity Threshold has seen a marked rise in rent review cases in the past two months as tenants become more concerned about their ability to afford increases amid a cost-of-living crisis.
The Spiritan congregation will today announce a restorative justice initiative to assist those who have suffered sexual abuse at its schools in Ireland.