Morning headlines: A nation grieves as gardai confirm 10 fatalities in Creeslough explosion with four victims named locally

A garda consoles a woman at the scene after the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Photo: Mark Condren

Four victims of Creeslough explosion are named locally as a nation grieves

The names of the victims had not been officially released last night, but they are all believed to be from north Donegal. Four were named locally: teenager Leona Harper; Jessica Gallagher, who was in her 20s; Hughie Kelly, who is understood to be in his 50s; and Martin McGill.

‘I knew some of those children — this is unfair, it is unreal,’ says Creeslough priest

Father John Joe Duffy was reduced to tears as he recalled praying over the bodies of the 10 people, including children, who died in Friday’s explosion at a petrol station in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Gardaí linked RTÉ audio of Dowdall to Regency hit

Specialist gardaí used voice recognition technology to confirm Jonathan Dowdall’s involvement in the Regency Hotel attack, after RTÉ handed over audio footage following the former politician’s contribution to Liveline.

HSE facing energy price hikes of more than 350pc

The health service could be hit by energy price hikes of more than 350pc next year, as existing long-term fixed contracts with suppliers end, which will have a “significant budgetary impact” on the HSE.

Mystery over extent of jailed garda’s links with criminal gang

The former detective superintendent who was jailed last week for holding drugs for a crime gang was accused of recording “inaccurate” information on an official police reference for a suspected criminal shortly before he retired from the force.

Enoch Burke moved to new jail cell as he is ‘annoying other prisoners’

Enoch Burke has been transferred from Mountjoy Prison’s general population back to the jail’s Progression Unit “for his own safety”, after repeatedly expressing his outspoken views and beliefs to his fellow prisoners.

Arts Minister Martin calls for swift resolution in Irish dance fixing scandal

Arts Minister Catherine Martin has called on the Irish dancing organisation embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal to address the controversy quickly and transparently.

Garda under investigation for allegedly using policing SUV for his own personal use

A garda attached to the Roads Policing Unit in the Connacht region is under investigation for allegedly using a garda SUV to tow trailer-loads of firewood to his home more than two hours’ drive away.

Sinn Féin receives another £100,000 from the estate of mysterious English donor

Sinn Féin has received another £100,000 from the estate of a man whose financial contribution to the party now totals £3m (€3.4m).

Irish gender affirmation surgeon based in Florida is reported over false promotion in TikToks

An Irish plastic surgeon based in Florida who has a huge social media following has been reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for alleged false promotion of services to under-18s.