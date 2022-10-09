Morning headlines: A nation grieves as gardai confirm 10 fatalities in Creeslough explosion with four victims named locally

The names of the victims had not been officially released last night, but they are all believed to be from north Donegal. Four were named locally: teenager Leona Harper; Jessica Gallagher, who was in her 20s; Hughie Kelly, who is understood to be in his 50s; and Martin McGill.
Father John Joe Duffy was reduced to tears as he recalled praying over the bodies of the 10 people, including children, who died in Friday’s explosion at a petrol station in Creeslough, Co Donegal.
Specialist gardaí used voice recognition technology to confirm Jonathan Dowdall’s involvement in the Regency Hotel attack, after RTÉ handed over audio footage following the former politician’s contribution to Liveline.
The health service could be hit by energy price hikes of more than 350pc next year, as existing long-term fixed contracts with suppliers end, which will have a “significant budgetary impact” on the HSE.
The former detective superintendent who was jailed last week for holding drugs for a crime gang was accused of recording “inaccurate” information on an official police reference for a suspected criminal shortly before he retired from the force.
Enoch Burke has been transferred from Mountjoy Prison’s general population back to the jail’s Progression Unit “for his own safety”, after repeatedly expressing his outspoken views and beliefs to his fellow prisoners.
Arts Minister Catherine Martin has called on the Irish dancing organisation embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal to address the controversy quickly and transparently.
A garda attached to the Roads Policing Unit in the Connacht region is under investigation for allegedly using a garda SUV to tow trailer-loads of firewood to his home more than two hours’ drive away.
Sinn Féin has received another £100,000 from the estate of a man whose financial contribution to the party now totals £3m (€3.4m).
An Irish plastic surgeon based in Florida who has a huge social media following has been reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for alleged false promotion of services to under-18s.