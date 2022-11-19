Morning headlines: 366,000 owed tax refund by Revenue; RTÉ News reader Eileen Dunne surprises viewers by announcing instant retirement live on air

Eileen Dunne in the New RTE News Studio .

Here are the top news stories in Independent.ie this morning.

Over 360,000 households in line for windfall from Revenue



Around 366,000 households could be in line for a windfall after unwittingly overpaying in their taxes last year, Revenue estimates.

RTÉ News reader Eileen Dunne surprises viewers by announcing instant retirement live on air

RTÉ News presenter Eileen Dunne surprised viewers of the Nine News by announcing her instant retirement at the end of Friday night’s bulletin.

Soprano Celine Byrne resigns from role with Turkish cosmetic surgery firm

Opera singer Celine Byrne has resigned from her role as director of the Irish branch of a Turkish company which specialises in medical tourism.

‘Cruel’ deathbed decisions being foisted on mothers after court ruling

Women who are caught up in the CervicalCheck controversy and have terminal cancer are no longer able to secure financial provision for their children through the courts during their lifetime.

Both Brian Coxes involved in hilarious hotel mishap

Over €300 million sales expected in Black Friday boom

Black Friday sales are set to defy spiralling inflation, fears of a recession and extended post-pandemic sales promotions to deliver Irish retailers the biggest sales boost in almost a decade.

Solicitor censured by watchdog claims he cannot afford to pay client compensation

A solicitor censured for providing inadequate representation to a divorcee has told the legal services watchdog he cannot afford to compensate his former client.

‘This is not the direction COP should go’ – curbs on protesters take the shine off climate summit

The “demonstration zone” the Egyptian government had designated for protests and rallies related to COP27 was empty for the fortnight-long climate summit. A Friends of the Earth International organiser said there was no way they would even consider such a “fish in a barrel” arrangement.

Collaborators who helped the Russians during occupation of Kherson being hunted down

Officials fear soldiers are hiding in plain sight and many are fleeing without reprisals.

Irish Countrywomen presidents write to leadership to express anger at revelations

A growing number of Irish Countrywomen’s Association presidents have expressed their anger, shock and frustration at the ongoing controversy at the oldest and largest women’s organisation in Ireland.

Ireland weather forecast: Cold temperatures take hold as scattered showers predicted

Today will start cold and dry with some outbreaks of rain turning heavy at times, Met Éireann has forecast.