Morning headlines: 366,000 owed tax refund by Revenue; RTÉ News reader Eileen Dunne surprises viewers by announcing instant retirement live on air

Here are the top news stories in Independent.ie this morning.
Around 366,000 households could be in line for a windfall after unwittingly overpaying in their taxes last year, Revenue estimates.
RTÉ News presenter Eileen Dunne surprised viewers of the Nine News by announcing her instant retirement at the end of Friday night’s bulletin.
Opera singer Celine Byrne has resigned from her role as director of the Irish branch of a Turkish company which specialises in medical tourism.
Women who are caught up in the CervicalCheck controversy and have terminal cancer are no longer able to secure financial provision for their children through the courts during their lifetime.
Black Friday sales are set to defy spiralling inflation, fears of a recession and extended post-pandemic sales promotions to deliver Irish retailers the biggest sales boost in almost a decade.
A solicitor censured for providing inadequate representation to a divorcee has told the legal services watchdog he cannot afford to compensate his former client.
The “demonstration zone” the Egyptian government had designated for protests and rallies related to COP27 was empty for the fortnight-long climate summit. A Friends of the Earth International organiser said there was no way they would even consider such a “fish in a barrel” arrangement.
Officials fear soldiers are hiding in plain sight and many are fleeing without reprisals.
A growing number of Irish Countrywomen’s Association presidents have expressed their anger, shock and frustration at the ongoing controversy at the oldest and largest women’s organisation in Ireland.
Today will start cold and dry with some outbreaks of rain turning heavy at times, Met Éireann has forecast.