Morning headlines: €1k boost for families in Budget as tax and USC cuts on cards; hospital staff told to pay back Covid bonus given in error

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this morning.
The average worker could get tax cuts of almost €1,000 a year in the Budget if the Government introduces a suite of measures outlined this week. Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has presented a potential €1.8bn Budget package containing sweeping reductions to income taxes and the USC, along with increases in tax credits.
A hospital has asked a cohort of its staff to pay back the Covid-19 pandemic bonus worth up to €1,000 after telling them they are ineligible.
Police have dealt a devastating blow to the Kinahan cartel with the arrest of one of their seven “key members” at his Costa del Sol bolthole.
Fans of Dublin band Aslan have been reassured that lead singer Christy Dignam is “not at death’s door” after suffering a health setback in his cancer battle.
The charity that manages the property where a murder victim lay dead for several days is carrying out an internal review.
While not explicitly ruling it out, Leo Varadkar said he would be “nervous” about price caps on energy bills, comparing it to the State guarantee of the banks in 2008 which resulted in an EU-IMF bailout two years later.
The Lancet is facing backlash after a Covid Commission report yesterday suggested the disease may have leaked from a laboratory in the US.