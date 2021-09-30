Latest news headlines: TDs pushing for €10-a-week pension hike and Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch charged over Regency Hotel murder

Read the top stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Workplace Covid outbreaks double as staff return



The flood of staff returning to the office last week for the first time since the pandemic saw the number of employees involved in workplace outbreaks more than double.

Armed gardaí out in force as Hutch appears in court charged over Regency gang murder

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch appeared in court yesterday, charged in relation to the gangland murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel more than five years ago.

Fine Gael TDs push for pension increase of up to €10 in Budget

Fine Gael TDs are pushing for an increase in the State pension of as much as €10-a-week in the Budget as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also heard calls from his own party to abandon plans for a pandemic bonus and the expected increase in carbon tax.

Homeowners warned not to undervalue homes when making property tax returns

Homeowners have been warned Revenue officials are likely to challenge them if they attempt to undervalue their homes for the property tax.

In Focus: The sad story of the sceptic who died from Covid

Host Kevin Doyle speaks to Sunday Independent journalist Rodney Edwards about Joe’s sad story and the people spreading Covid mistruths in Donegal.

Alcohol ads on-screen ‘every 15 seconds’ at rugby game

References to alcohol appeared on-screen every 15 seconds during one of Ireland’s Six Nations games at the Aviva stadium last year, a study has shown.

Croke Park chiefs to hold special meeting with residents over Garth Brooks concerts

Serious concerns over “intensification of use” will be the focus for residents at a meeting this evening ahead of five concert slots in Croke Park next September.

Judge suspends Britney Spears’s father from conservatorship role

A judge last night suspended Britney Spears’s father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years.

'Only in Dublin' – Bizarre clip of men removing couch from flat with brooms goes viral

Soldiers to drive tankers as UK is gripped by petrol panic-buying

British soldiers will soon begin driving tankers to replenish empty pumps as motorists queued again for fuel after days of shortages.