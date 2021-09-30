Latest news headlines: TDs pushing for €10-a-week pension hike and Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch charged over Regency Hotel murder

Read the top stories on Independent.ie this morning...
The flood of staff returning to the office last week for the first time since the pandemic saw the number of employees involved in workplace outbreaks more than double.
Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch appeared in court yesterday, charged in relation to the gangland murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel more than five years ago.
Fine Gael TDs are pushing for an increase in the State pension of as much as €10-a-week in the Budget as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also heard calls from his own party to abandon plans for a pandemic bonus and the expected increase in carbon tax.
Homeowners have been warned Revenue officials are likely to challenge them if they attempt to undervalue their homes for the property tax.
Host Kevin Doyle speaks to Sunday Independent journalist Rodney Edwards about Joe’s sad story and the people spreading Covid mistruths in Donegal.
References to alcohol appeared on-screen every 15 seconds during one of Ireland’s Six Nations games at the Aviva stadium last year, a study has shown.
Serious concerns over “intensification of use” will be the focus for residents at a meeting this evening ahead of five concert slots in Croke Park next September.
A judge last night suspended Britney Spears’s father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years.
British soldiers will soon begin driving tankers to replenish empty pumps as motorists queued again for fuel after days of shortages.