Latest news headlines: Over one-third of Covid outbreaks in workplaces, and West flees as Taliban takes over Afghanistan

More than one-third of outbreaks linked to workplaces

Niamh O’Beirne, the national lead for testing and tracing for the HSE, told the Irish Independent that workplace outbreaks accounted for 35.1pc of recent cases, as contact tracers report growing numbers of positive cases in workplaces that are open.

Fit 24-year-old urges people to get vaccinated after he spent 13 days in a coma with Covid-19

A former footballer who moved to London for a new start “almost died” when he was placed into an induced coma for 13 days, after Covid-19 attacked his entire body, his family have revealed.

Ageing clergy and few vocations leave church model ‘unsustainable’

The leader of the country’s largest Catholic diocese has said the current model of the church in Ireland is “unsustainable”. This is due to its “ageing clergy”, “very few vocations” and “a major decline in the number of people who actively practise and live their faith”.

Chaos on Kabul airport runway as thousands try to escape after Taliban takes control

The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan over after taking control of the presidential palace in Kabul while Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens amid chaos at the airport as frantic Afghans searched for a way out.

‘Gardaí have abandoned Dublin city centre,’ say councillors after Olympian is attacked

Dublin city centre is becoming a “no-go” area and has been “abandoned” by gardaí, city councillors have claimed. The comments come after Irish Olympian taekwondo fighter Jack Woolley was brutally assaulted in a random attack on Saturday night.

Rent supports for victims of domestic abuse must be permanent – minister

Writing in today’s Irish Independent, Heather Humphreys, who is acting Minister for Justice while Helen McEntee is on leave, said while special arrangements to allow domestic abuse victims to access rent supplement “more easily” have been extended, they should be made permanent.

Haiti hospitals overwhelmed by quake victims as death toll hits 1,297

Haiti's hospitals were swamped on Sunday by thousands of injured residents after a devastating earthquake the day before killed at least 1,297 people as authorities raced to bring doctors to the worst-hit areas before a major storm hits.

Shortage of staff proves big problem for retailers

Retailers around the country are still struggling to attract staff three months after non-essential shops were allowed to reopen, according to the head of Retail Excellence, Duncan Graham. Almost 300,000 workers in Ireland were employed in the retail sector before the onset of Covid-19.

Delays a risk to cancer patients, warns expert as over 630,000 people waiting to see specialist

Cancer patients are continuing to suffer delays in getting scans vital to their diagnosis and assessment amid growing concern over hospital waiting lists, a leading oncologist has warned.

All-Ireland clash turns up heat on culture minister for live events roadmap

Pressure is mounting on Culture and Arts Minister Catherine Martin to publish a roadmap for reopening of the live sector. The minister is set to meet representatives of the music industry on Wednesday, after promising them that a roadmap for restarting large-scale concerts and cultural events will be published at the end of this month.