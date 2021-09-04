Latest news headlines Ireland: State to buy idle land from cash-strapped developers and watchdog not told of Coveney phone hack

Here are today's top stories from across Independent.ie
A state agency is preparing to buy land and houses from cash-strapped developers that do not have funds to use planning permissions.
The data watchdog was not notified about Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney’s claim his phone was hacked.
Young people across Ireland were in celebration mode after achieving record Leaving Cert results that will be tickets to a college place of their choice.
A hit-and-run driver lied to gardaí that he left the scene of a crash because he had been shot in the stomach and was fleeing a gunman.
At least two of China Evergrande Group’s largest nonbank creditors have demanded immediate repayment of some loans, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to liquidity strains at the world’s most indebted property developer.
Children could be sent home from school for having a runny nose, fatigue, and aches and pains under updated Government guidance.
The suicide bomber who attacked Kabul airport had been recently freed from an Afghan prison by the Taliban as the militants took over Afghanistan, Islamic State has claimed, raising fears that more terrorists could be among the thousands released from detention.
Former Roman Catholic cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, was heckled as he arrived at a US court yesterday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception nearly 50 years ago.
Covid-19 claimed the lives of 13 people who were fully vaccinated for more than two weeks between April and the middle of August, it emerged yesterday.
Pressure is mounting for radical reform of the Leaving Cert after a second set of exam results in which estimated grades awarded by teachers to their own students played a central role.