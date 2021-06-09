Latest news headlines Ireland: Sinn Féin members posed as pollsters to collect data on voters; Leaving Cert 2021 kicks off with students opting for traditional exams

As the Leaving Cert gets underway today, the majority of students are going for the traditional option and sitting exams in at least five subjects. Meanwhile, we reveal how members of Sinn Féin posed as pollsters to collect data on voters. Philip Ryan details the instructions from the internal training manual for the party.

Sinn Féin members posed as pollsters to collect data on voters

Sinn Féin provided party members with fake ID badges and instructions on how to misrepresent themselves as pollsters to survey households before and during elections. An internal training manual reveals how activists were given detailed instructions on how to pose as researchers working for a polling company to covertly question voters.

Leaving Cert 2021: Students take traditional route of exams despite Covid options

Because they have the fall-back of accredited grades, based on teachers’ estimated marks, not all of the 61,500 Leaving Cert 2021 candidates are doing exams – but nine in 10 have indicated they would take at least one.

Three Dublin Bay South by-election candidates own or previously owned rental houses

Three parties are running candidates in the Dublin Bay South by-election who are or were landlords. The parties are Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats.

Deirdre Morley's husband Andrew McGinley to meet with HSE today

Andrew McGinley is meeting with the HSE today as the agency considers an independent review of his wife’s treatment and care. Mr McGinley’s wife Deirdre Morley was found not guilty last month of murdering the couple’s three children, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) in 2020 by reason of insanity.

Leo Varadkar to bring forward his plan for workers’ right to sick pay

Proposals to give all workers the legal right to paid sick leave from next year will be brought to the Cabinet by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar today. Government sources said a new bill would provide a “minimum” level of protection to employees who had no entitlement to a company sick pay scheme.

Non-drinker was prescribed drug for alcoholism in hospital A&E, Ombudsman finds

A woman who abstained from alcohol was given medication for alcoholism after attending the Mater Hospital’s emergency department with severe pains and jaundice. Her daughter complained to the Ombudsman that her mother, who died shortly afterwards, was given medicine for the treatment of acute alcohol withdrawal as part of emergency cancer treatment.

Dog that attacked and killed three-month-old baby girl is put down as post mortem carried out on child

The dog that attacked and killed a three-month-old baby in Waterford has been put down. Gardai confirmed that a post mortem has also been carried out on the baby girl, named locally as Mia O'Connell.

‘Butcher of Bosnia’ jailed for life after losing legal battle

Ratko Mladic, the military chief known as the “Butcher of Bosnia” for orchestrating genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Balkan nation’s 1992-95 war, lost his final legal battle Tuesday when U.N. judges rejected his appeals and affirmed his life sentence.

Ireland v Hungary: Signs of progress as Stephen Kenny’s Ireland stand tall in Budapest

Ireland would prefer to be making headlines around Europe for football reasons, but Stephen Kenny, Adam Idah and Chiedozie Ogbene’s strong condemnation of the Hungarian supporters should leave a legacy from this trip, writes Daniel McDonnell.

International travel Q&A – how holidays, Digital Covid Certs and the ‘emergency brake’ will work from July 19

Travel to and from Ireland is set for take-off from July 19. But how will it all work? Travel Editor Pól Ó Conghaile explains what we know.