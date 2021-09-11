Latest news headlines Ireland: PRSI hikes to help cover cost of delayed pension age rise, and tourism officials advised Zappone party was against the rules

Here are today's top stories from across Independent.ie in one place.

Department of Tourism said Zappone party was not allowed

Department of Tourism officials told the Taoiseach’s office they did not believe Katherine Zappone’s party was allowed under Fáilte Ireland’s guidelines based on the Government’s regulations.

‘Everyone is numb and is left searching for answers which we may never get’ in Lixnaw tragedy

Locals in Lixnaw have been left perplexed by the killings that left parents and son dead, writes Catherine Fegan.

PRSI hikes to help cover cost of delayed rise in pension age

Workers face a series of PRSI hikes in the coming years to help fund a Government delay in increasing the State pension age under new proposals.

‘When the second tower went down, I felt a current go through me... I knew he was gone’

Twenty years on from the devastating September 11 terrorist attacks, the families of some of the Irish people who lost their lives in New York recall that dreadful day and share how they are still struggling to come to terms with their grief while finding bittersweet solace in celebrating their loved ones’ memories today

Long-lost sister and brothers featured on ITV show believe there may be a fourth sibling

Last weekend John and Helen travelled to England to spend time with David, their long-lost brother who now lives in Birmingham after being discovered abandoned as a child, just like John and Helen. During the meeting the three siblings discussed the possibility that their story may not be over yet.

Children spent night with mother’s body in homeless shelter after she overdosed

Two children who spent the night in an apartment with their mother’s body in homeless accommodation initially refused to open the door, an inquest heard.

Gerry Hutch ‘gave hideout away by taking a breath of air on balcony’

The criminal’s error was revealed by the head of the elite team who was tasked with leading the operation to find and arrest him.

The dilemmas facing parents if Covid strikes their child’s school

This week’s dramatic revelations that around 12,000 children have been sent home from the classroom after being found to be close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19 has left parents and teachers facing a new set of dilemmas around keeping a child in the classroom or sending them home in the face of the more infectious Delta variant.

Micheál Martin to set up taskforce is to look into Fianna Fáil’s core aims and beliefs

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to appoint a commission to examine Fianna Fáil’s core aims and identity as well as take part in webinars with grassroots members soon.

Toddlers in intensive care with Covid among 33 children treated in hospital

A number of children seriously ill with Covid-19 were admitted to intensive care in the last fortnight amid ongoing uncertainty about the impact of the virus on schools in the coming months.

Bertie Ahern at 70: ‘Fianna Fáil is in a very bad state. We are not the well-organised, clear-thinking party we were’

More than a decade after he was forced to quit the party he led for 14 years and served since boyhood, Bertie Ahern insists he still keeps in close contact with most Fianna Fáil TDs and senators. As he spoke to the Irish Independent ahead of his 70th birthday tomorrow, Mr Ahern admitted frankly to personal distress at the party’s current position.

Prince Andrew served with court papers over alleged sexual assault

The Duke of York has been officially served with the civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault, according to a document lodged at a New York court yesterday.