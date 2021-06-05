Latest news headlines Ireland: Parents facing childcare costs hike when they return to the office and second jabs will be given earlier over variant fears

Parents are facing hikes of up to 20pc in creche fees later this year as the workforce prepares to return to the office, while around 400,000 people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will get a second jab earlier to protect them from a more infectious variant.

Minister says price hike in creche fees ‘not justified’ as parents prepare for return to office

Minister For Children Roderic O’Gorman has said plans for creches to hike fees by up to 20pc in some cases is “not justified”, as the workforce prepares to return to the office. Parents face significant price rises, with some private providers outlining their plans to increase costs.

UK ‘playing a very dangerous game’ by inflaming tensions over Brexit, warns EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness

The EU has lashed out at the UK for “battering” the Brexit deal, threatening to take action if London doesn’t get on board with the Northern Ireland Protocol. In an exclusive interview, Ireland’s EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness told the Irish Independent the UK was “playing a very dangerous game” by inflaming tensions in the North.

The surrogacy laws that keep mothers awake at night

Surrogacy has brought joy to women who have been unable to have babies by other means, but they are not legally regarded as the child’s mother in Ireland. John Meagher hears about the challenges they face and their drive to change the law.

Gardaí ramp up patrols amid fears of uncontrolled bank holiday crowds

Councils will closely liaise with gardaí over the June bank holiday weekend to avoid any repeat of the uncontrolled large outdoor gatherings seen in cities and towns across the country in recent times.

Amy Huberman: ‘This will probably be my last baby so I was emotional leaving hospital, thinking I won’t be coming back here’

Amy Huberman has revealed that having her third baby during lockdown was a very different experience from her two previous births. “Going into the hospital was very different because there was nobody in there and it was very different to being a first-time mom,” she told the Irish Independent.

AZ vaccine roll-out to be speeded up for the second dose

Around 400,000 people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will get a second jab earlier to protect them from a more infectious variant. The reduction in the gap between doses from twelve to eight weeks to fend off the faster spreading Delta variant is having to be eased in as the HSE only has confirmation of AstraZeneca supplies for the next two weeks.

‘The Government knew what was going on’ – Tuam mother and baby home historian speaks of her disappointment with State-appointed commission

As calls grow from the highest echelons of the government for the Mother and Baby Commission to come before the Oireachtas, Catherine Corless sighs wearily “What’s the point anyway?” The veteran campaigner who fought for justice on behalf of survivors of mother and baby homes for years believes the Government are “almost taunting survivors at this stage.”

‘We’re not coming to take your shoes’ – Greens splinter group to launch eco-socialist party

The Green Party has had nothing short of a nightmare since it came into government. Its TDs negotiated a programme for government for weeks and later voted against it; a leadership contest split the party; and, one by one, outspoken members started leaving. Today sees the launch of a political party formed by some of those ex-Greens, named An Rabharta Glas (ARG).

‘People attacked my sexuality, my gender, my family and my role as an official’ – Joy Neville on provocateurs and pregnancy

‘Brilliant’ and ‘courageous’ Irish official Joy Neville switched from referee to TMO as she expects her first baby this summer but her the past year has brought many tests too.

How a secret meeting among Kinahan gang hierarchy sealed the fate of Daithi Douglas

David ‘Daithi’ Douglas’ fate was sealed in late 2015 following a secret meeting among the Kinahan hierarchy in Dublin. On November 6 a gunman’s weapon jammed when he tried to shoot at associates of the crime gang gathered outside the Red Cow Hotel on the Naas Road.