Latest news headlines Ireland: ‘No-shows’ put GP role in teen vaccine plan at risk, another two bishops to defy ceremony ban

GPs may refuse to participate in vaccination of 12- to 15-year-olds due to rise in no-shows

There are concerns GPs will not participate in the vaccine rollout for 12- to 15-year-olds as an increasing number of patients fail to attend appointments for jabs. Denis McCauley, chairman of the Irish Medical Organisation’s (IMO) GP Committee, said doctors have seen an increase in “DNAs” – do not attends – as people in younger cohorts sign up to multiple appointments to get vaccinated, often abandoning the slot with the GP.

Body of Irish man taken from the sea at popular Spanish beach

An Irish man has died in an apparent drowning accident in Spain. The body of the 31-year-old was taken from the water at Zurriola in San Sebastian early on Friday.

Two more dioceses to defy rules on sacraments for children

Two more bishops have said they are preparing to hold communions and confirmations in defiance of public health advice. Bishop of Clogher Larry Duffy and Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan said their dioceses will soon begin offering the sacraments to children.

Anxious parents could slow jabs roll-out over fears for their children

Vaccine-hesitant parents could slow the vaccination roll-out by adopting a “wait and see” approach to giving the jab to children, warn experts. It comes as the vaccination programme moves to the 12- to 15-year-old age group and online anti-vax groups appeal to parents not to give consent to the jabs.

‘We’re all just tired’ – Pregnant woman calls for an end to maternity restrictions

A woman who is due to have an elective caesarean section on August 19 has urged those in power to end maternity restrictions around Covid-19 in all hospitals. Natalie Britton said: “Every woman deserves the same treatment, regardless of where they’re living.”

Are you an Ulster Bank or KBC customer? – This is what you need to know

With the two banks exiting the market, customers will have some important decisions to make. Sinead Ryan looks at the key info.

Matt Damon interview: ‘We got so lucky, and we really fell in love with it in Dalkey and the community just kind of absorbed us’

The level-headed A-lister talks about loving life in Ireland during lockdown, reconnecting with Ben Affleck to write another script, and playing a roughneck in a new movie inspired by the Amanda Knox story.

‘Now you can bring your child to a hotel, but not to a play centre’

Children’s indoor play centres across the country are still closed, and with no reopening date in sight the sector is in crisis, according to industry association Play Activity Leisure Ireland (Pali). “Our industry is in crisis, landlords are closing in on us, we cannot reopen, and we’re warehousing debt,” said Tommy Gill, CEO of Pali, which represents more than 130 members nationwide, mostly family-owned businesses that provide family play facilities.

Gaddafi’s son ‘back from the dead’ and planning political comeback in Libya

A son of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi who vanished six years ago and was thought to have died has reappeared and announced his intention to re-enter politics. Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, who is still wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity, said he intends to unify Libya at the head of his father’s “Green movement”.

Amanda Knox claims new Matt Damon film ‘rips off’ her life story

Amanda Knox has spoken out about her name being associated with the new film Stillwater, saying any connection rips off “my story without my consent at the expense of my reputation ”. In tweets and an essay on the website Medium, Ms Knox called out various publications and director Tom McCarthy for using her name to promote the movie. She wrote that his “fictionalised version of me is just the tabloid conspiracy guiltier version of me”.