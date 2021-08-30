Latest news headlines Ireland: New Garda unit for fake insurance claims and school-gate warning as children go back to class

Here are today's top headlines from Independent.ie
Insurance policyholders who suspect they are the victim of a fraudulent claim will be able to bypass their insurer and report their suspicions directly to the gardaí with the launch next month of a new centralised Garda unit to tackle bogus claims.
Conor O'Brien, who was shot dead in Meath, was due to begin a year-long blacksmith course next week.
Parents are being cautioned to heed public health measures preventing the spread of Covid-19 when dropping their children to school, with classrooms reopening across Ireland this week.
An inquest will be held today into the death of a mother of three who died alongside her newborn baby boy in a freak tragedy at an Irish maternity hospital.
Dublin airport will receive a boost next month with the bulk of Cork Airport’s traffic set to divert to the capital as Cork closes for a 10-week runway upgrade programme.
The family of sprinter Jason Smyth have spoken of their pride at his gold medal-winning performance after a dramatic finish at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, with his wife Elise Smyth saying they were “ecstatic”.
Fears are mounting over the safety of an Afghan teenager living in Ireland, who is now unaccounted for after going to her home country to visit relatives at the start of the summer.