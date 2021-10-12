Latest news headlines Ireland: Half-price travel for the young; €13 weekly Budget boost for pensioners

Here are today's top stories from across Independent.ie.

Pensioners’ weekly payment to rise by €13 in Budget 2022

Tens of thousands of pensioners will see their weekly welfare payments increase by up to €13 under plans to be announced in today’s budget.

‘Restructured’ Leap card will provide half-price travel across all public transport for under-24s

Young people will be able to avail of half-price travel on public transport under a measure to be announced in the Budget today, the Irish Independent can reveal.

‘You can’t help but get your hopes up – please God there will be answers,’ says Jo Jo’s sister

A sister of missing woman Jo Jo Dullard has said it is time that she and other women who vanished in Leinster in the 1990s are brought home.

Over-65s account for one in 10 infections during past two weeks

The spread of Covid-19 is on the rise again among people over 65 who account for more than one in 10 infections over the past two weeks.

Harris slams ‘sarcastic’ comments from Dublin City Council CEO on why UCD Students’ Union hasn’t entered rental market

Further Education Minister Simon Harris has criticised Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan for ‘sarcastic’ comments made in a letter to UCD Students’ Union.

‘Greens vs farmers narrative is out of date – we’re working together now’

Minister Eamon Ryan believes the farming community is up to the challenge of slashing the sector’s carbon footprint and working to secure new income streams for future generations. Check out his full interview here.

Bowled over: Amy (16) stuns cricket world as she becomes youngest to hit international 100

Amy Hunter celebrated her 16th birthday in style as she struck an unbeaten 121 for Ireland against Zimbabwe in Harare to become the youngest player, male or female, to score a one-day international century.

Police chief denies anti-gay bias in serial killer inquiry

A senior London police officer has denied “unconscious bias” in the handling of the investigation into serial killer Stephen Port’s first victim.