Latest news headlines Ireland: Call to work from home creates split between Government and Nphet; Millionaire executives share €38m in tax breaks

Here are some of the top stories from across Independent.ie today.

Workers left in limbo after new call to work from home

Hundreds of thousands of workers and businesses have been left in limbo this weekend after a split emerged between the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) over plans for returning to work.

The Covid Legacy: Ten ways the pandemic has changed our lives

As the Government contemplates whether or not it can ease restrictions, John Meagher reports on how the pandemic has had a transformative effect — on the way we work, rest and play. So how will life be different when it is finally over — and what will stay the same?

Kinahan cartel ordered hit on Gilligan as he ‘muscled in’ on drug trade

The Kinahan cartel ordered the murder of John Gilligan when he tried to muscle in on their drug trade following his release from prison, it has emerged.

Over 1,500 high fliers shared €38m write-off on tax and private schools

Fifty executives earning between €1m and €3m a year working for multinationals here benefited from a lucrative tax break in 2019 that slashed their income tax bills and allowed them to write off private school fees and some travel, new figures published by the Revenue Commissioners show.

Apology from HSE after report on abuse at centre

A lack of legal safeguards has sparked fears that the sustained sexual abuse of 18 intellectually disabled residents of a HSE-run centre in Donegal could happen again.

Ireland needs to brace itself for ‘six more months of pandemic problems’

People have been warned they face another six months of the Covid-19 pandemic as it emerged a fully vaccinated person in their mid-30s with the virus has died.

‘We had no evidence of a serial killer, but this search could yet change everything’

As gardaí comb woodland in relation to 1998 disappearance of Deirdre Jacob, families of women who disappeared in the 1990s are forced to play a waiting game.

EU plans to end Brexit stand-off ‘unique chance for the North’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the latest EU proposals to end the Brexit deadlock offer a “unique opportunity” to Northern Ireland.

Fully vaccinated Irish travellers can visit the US from November 8

The White House said it will lift Covid-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting November 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months.

An attack on democracy itself’ – urgent review of UK politicians’ security after MP stabbed to death

The British Home Secretary last night ordered an urgent review of MPs’ security after the fatal stabbing of David Amess, who was killed as he met constituents at his regular Friday surgery in a Methodist church in Essex.