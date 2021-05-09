Latest news headlines Ireland: Buyers facing 5pc a year rise for houses, and a breakdown of the hundreds who caught Covid-19 in hospitals in third wave

Here are the top 10 news headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

Buyers facing 5pc a year rise for houses

Property experts have warned house price increases are likely to remain at current levels for three to five years, fuelled by the pandemic’s impact on supply and unintended consequences of the Government’s new Affordable Housing Bill.

Why Eoghan Harris had to go – and the other Twitter accounts he denies running

Sunday Independent editor Alan English outlines how he made the decision that Eoghan Harris will no longer be writing for the paper. "Readers of this newspaper are entitled to a full and transparent explanation as to why the decision was made and how it was discovered that Harris was involved in running at least one fake Twitter account."

July return for gigs on the cards

Early July has been earmarked for a return to live music and the re-opening of cultural venues, with planning under way for a series of pilot events nationwide. The live audience events are expected to involve some form of Covid-19 testing and are dependent on the vaccine roll-out continuing as planned. Covid-19 case numbers and hospitalisation figures will also have to remain stable for the events to take place.

The patients who went into hospital and came out with Covid-19

During the third surge of the pandemic, the cases of patients acquiring Covid-19 in some hospitals reached even greater levels than during the first wave. We publish the breakdown of the number of hospital patients who caught Covid and where.

‘Out of control’ teenagers causing mayhem

Residents in a seaside town where youths were filmed beating up a teenager are deeply unhappy with anti-social behaviour and want more gardaí on patrol at night. A social media video of the attack in the centre of Malahide last weekend showed the victim’s desperate efforts to get away from a large group of youths.

Family of missing Lisa Dorrian face anxious wait during new search

The family of Lisa Dorrian — who has been missing, presumed murdered, for 16 years — say they are “anxiously waiting” for news after a new police search began in Co Down last week. Ms Dorrian was 25 when she disappeared after attending a party at a caravan park in the seaside village of Ballyhalbert when it is believed she was murdered by loyalists and secretly buried.

Lidl sells 10,000 antigen Covid test kits on first day they are offered for sale

The HSE has made little use of controversial antigen testing, with new figures provided to senior ministers showing fewer than 300 tests have been used in acute hospitals and by public health. In contrast, supermarket chain Lidl said it had sold 10,000 antigen test kits last Friday, the first day it had offered them for sale.

Leinster House in €540k pandemic spree on standing desks, bed, sofa and comfy chairs

An €839 lunch for an inter-faith group seminar , nearly €1,900 for wooden flagpoles and bases, and €1,276 for a bed frame and mattress were among the bills at the Oireachtas last year. Leinster House also got hit with a bill of more than €13,000 for luxury accommodation in Canada for a parliamentary trip called off due to Covid-19, but it was eventually able to secure a full refund.

Increase in teenage cannabis users being treated for psychosis

Increasing numbers of young adults with a history of cannabis use throughout their adolescence are being treated for psychosis, according to one of the country’s leading psychiatrists. Professor Mary Cannon says the majority of young adults with psychosis in hospital wards in recent years will have started smoking the drug in their mid-teens.

Medical Council starts a review of Coombe family vaccine row

The Irish Medical Council met to review a report on the Coombe hospital vaccine controversy over a two-day meeting last week. The report, commissioned by the board of the Dublin maternity hospital, found 16 relatives of staff received leftover doses at the end of a day of vaccinations, including those of the hospital master, Dr Michael O’Connell. The board said the vaccination of family members was a mistake that shouldn’t have happened.