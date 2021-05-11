Latest news headlines Ireland: 28-day gap between vaccines could be extended, and Government fund for small builders now helping finance cuckoo schemes

Hundreds of millions of euro is being spent on developments geared towards the private rental sector, like this one at Green Acre Grange in Dundrum, Dublin.

A state scheme set up to boost lending to small house builders is now pouring tens of millions of euro into developments built for cuckoo funds. It comes as a report has found that home ownership by the age of 30 has halved in a generation. Meanwhile, the Dublin football stars who took park in a secret training session have escaped fines for breaching Covid-19 restrictions. Read the top 10 headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

Government fund for small builders now helping finance cuckoo schemes



A Government agency set up to boost lending to small house builders is now ploughing tens of millions of euro into developments being constructed for cuckoo funds.

Dublin GAA stars escape Covid fines for secret training session

Members of the Dublin GAA football squad who took part in a secret training session have escaped fines for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

Cabinet to decide today if the 28-day gap between jab doses could be widened further

A decision will be made by Cabinet today on whether to widen the gap between the first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.

Generation Gap: The homeowner, reluctant renter and twentysomething – three writers reveal their experiences in property

Three of our writers opened up about their experiences in the property world.

Shelbourne FC issues statement condemning violence at Dart station

The north Dublin football club has issued a statement condemning the shocking assault on people at a north Dublin Dart station last month in which a teenage girl was knocked to the train tracks by a group of young thugs.

‘It just doesn’t feel the same’ – Dublin’s streets stay quiet as country begins to reopen

Dublin city’s streets remained relatively calm despite the reopening of shops and the reintroduction of inter-county travel.

A trip to Brown Thomas, a long-awaited hairdo, new nails and a visit to the local library – our writers on a very magical Monday as Ireland reopens

Katie Byrne, Édaein O' Connell, Mary McCarthy and Bairbre Power check out local businesses as the country edges one step closer to normality

Home ownership by the age of 30 nearly halved in space of a generation

Home ownership by the age of 30 has halved in the space of a generation with the vast majority of younger adults locked out of the housing market.

‘It was like being released from prison’ – mother tells of heartache of being without her husband after giving birth

Linda Kelly said she felt like she was being “released from prison” after leaving hospital with her newborn daughter because she endured most of her birthing journey alone.

Criminal who used fake ID to open bogus accounts gets four years

A fraudster who used bogus IDs to open 27 bank accounts for a violent international crime gang that is heavily involved in organised prostitution as well as thefts and internet scams was jailed yesterday for four and a half years.