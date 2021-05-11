Latest news headlines Ireland: 28-day gap between vaccines could be extended, and Government fund for small builders now helping finance cuckoo schemes

A state scheme set up to boost lending to small house builders is now pouring tens of millions of euro into developments built for cuckoo funds. It comes as a report has found that home ownership by the age of 30 has halved in a generation. Meanwhile, the Dublin football stars who took park in a secret training session have escaped fines for breaching Covid-19 restrictions. Read the top 10 headlines on Independent.ie this morning...
A Government agency set up to boost lending to small house builders is now ploughing tens of millions of euro into developments being constructed for cuckoo funds.
Members of the Dublin GAA football squad who took part in a secret training session have escaped fines for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.
A decision will be made by Cabinet today on whether to widen the gap between the first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.
Three of our writers opened up about their experiences in the property world.
The north Dublin football club has issued a statement condemning the shocking assault on people at a north Dublin Dart station last month in which a teenage girl was knocked to the train tracks by a group of young thugs.
Dublin city’s streets remained relatively calm despite the reopening of shops and the reintroduction of inter-county travel.
Katie Byrne, Édaein O' Connell, Mary McCarthy and Bairbre Power check out local businesses as the country edges one step closer to normality
Home ownership by the age of 30 has halved in the space of a generation with the vast majority of younger adults locked out of the housing market.
Linda Kelly said she felt like she was being “released from prison” after leaving hospital with her newborn daughter because she endured most of her birthing journey alone.
A fraudster who used bogus IDs to open 27 bank accounts for a violent international crime gang that is heavily involved in organised prostitution as well as thefts and internet scams was jailed yesterday for four and a half years.