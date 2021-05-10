Latest news headlines Ireland: 200,000 in forties in line to be vaccinated in June, and retailers and families celebrate as some Covid restrictions lift today

There's good news on the vaccine front as 200,000 people aged 45 to 49 could be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in June if the HSE gets the go-ahead to change restrictions around the Johnson & Johnson jab. Meanwhile, another Twitter account has been suspended permanently in the fallout from the termination of Eoghan Harris's contract with the Sunday Independent. Read the top 10 headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

200,000 people aged 45 to 49 could be offered additional Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccines in June

Around 200,000 people aged 45 to 49 could be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in June if the HSE gets the go-ahead to change restrictions around the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The HSE is believed to be asking if the age restriction around the one-shot vaccine can be lowered from 50 to 45.

Twitter deletes yet another account in Eoghan Harris paper row

Another Twitter account has been suspended permanently by the social media company in the fallout from the termination of controversial Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris’s contract with the paper.

‘I can’t wait to hug my mum again’

After months lost in the abyss of lockdown, Ireland will today begin reopening our commercial, religious and cultural centres. And the lifting of the ban on inter-county travel will see families reunited after months apart.

Rory McIlroy ends 18-month drought to win Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy has ended his 553-day PGA Tour drought with victory in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. The Holywood, Co Down native kept his nerve on the final day to finally claim victory after an 18-month winless streak.

‘If we can open up hairdressers, we can open up for women’s partners to be with them'

The National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) is calling for a streamlined approach across all maternity hospitals ensuring that women are guaranteed their birthing partner during labour, for scans and post-natal care.

Jealous man sent ex-girlfriend a photo of a gun and threatening texts

A jealous man sent his ex-girlfriend a picture of an imitation handgun and threatening text messages when their relationship went sour. Lewis Loftus (28) also made a death threat to his ex’s cousin when they went on a night out and he “got the wrong impression”, a court has been told.

Social housing fell short in 2020 despite continued crisis

The Government missed its social housing target last year despite the private sector managing to fare better in the face of Covid-19 lockdowns. The shutdowns were blamed for a 25pc shortfall in the target for the delivery of social homes in 2020.

Drunken post office queue jumper jailed for punching woman after she challenged him

A man who jumped a Post Office queue, punched a woman to the ground when she challenged him and then attacked her husband has been jailed for three months.

Retailers braced for sales surge as they open up to shopping by appointment

A pent-up demand to shop plus cash reserves in the bank make for a heady mix as Ireland returns to retail today with shopping by appointment and a keenly awaited resumption of click-and-collect services.

Soldiers leave loved ones on peace mission to Lebanon

More than 100 Defence Forces soldiers will be deployed to Lebanon today and many are leaving behind their children, born during Covid-19, to represent their country as peacekeepers for seven months.