Latest news headlines: GP involved in Varadkar leak alleges blackmail, and the hidden nightmare of trafficking across the Border

Here are today's top stories from across Independent.ie in one place.

Blackmail threat alleged by GP in Varadkar leak

A high-profile GP and friend of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has alleged to gardaí he was a victim of an “intimidating” blackmail attempt which was designed to damage the Fine Gael leader.

Cribbing aplenty in Cavan— but Martin is secure

Fianna Fáil gathering indicates many are unhappy with the leadership, but lack numbers for a challenge

Law firm is bringing compensation claims over Covid-19 jab ‘injuries’

A law firm is pursuing cases on behalf of clients who allege they suffered a significant injury as a result of the Covid-19 vaccine.

‘This is not like Kanturk. There is no obvious motive here’ – motive remains a mystery in Lixnaw

Gardaí did not find a note at the house in Ballyreehan, and a technical examination of the scene ended on Friday, diminishing hopes of uncovering a letter or explanation left behind by Mossie. Expectation of discovering a motive weakened with every passing day last week.

Hidden nightmare of people trafficking affects both sides of the Border

It is the hidden nightmare: the rise of sexual exploitation and human trafficking. When a suspicious boat from Northern Ireland docked in Dublin last weekend, a man discovered on board claimed he was the victim of human trafficking.

Long-haired Monk was tipped off, say Spanish police

In the CCTV image, the 58-year-old criminal is heavily disguised, sporting long hair and a beard under a black Covid mask.

Tánaiste says no to tax rises on self-employed

Leo Varadkar is to block attempts to increase taxes on the self-employed to fund a seven-year delay in increasing the State pension age to 67, the Sunday Independent has learned.

162 people have fled from hotel quarantine since March this year

More than 160 people have fled from mandatory hotel quarantine (MHQ) since the system was put in place five months ago, new figures reveal.

‘I’m grateful to be alive,’ says brain injury man after ‘miracle’ recovery

Gary Reynolds knows he is lucky to be alive. On May 22 this year, the 20-year-old Donegal man was working in Boston when he suffered a serious brain injury after falling from a truck.

‘Man with French accent’ makes threats to Bailey

Ian Bailey has contacted gardaí after receiving a “threatening” phone call in the early hours of yesterday from a man with a French accent.







