Latest news headlines: GP involved in Varadkar leak alleges blackmail, and the hidden nightmare of trafficking across the Border

Here are today's top stories from across Independent.ie in one place.
A high-profile GP and friend of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has alleged to gardaí he was a victim of an “intimidating” blackmail attempt which was designed to damage the Fine Gael leader.
Fianna Fáil gathering indicates many are unhappy with the leadership, but lack numbers for a challenge
A law firm is pursuing cases on behalf of clients who allege they suffered a significant injury as a result of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Gardaí did not find a note at the house in Ballyreehan, and a technical examination of the scene ended on Friday, diminishing hopes of uncovering a letter or explanation left behind by Mossie. Expectation of discovering a motive weakened with every passing day last week.
It is the hidden nightmare: the rise of sexual exploitation and human trafficking. When a suspicious boat from Northern Ireland docked in Dublin last weekend, a man discovered on board claimed he was the victim of human trafficking.
In the CCTV image, the 58-year-old criminal is heavily disguised, sporting long hair and a beard under a black Covid mask.
Leo Varadkar is to block attempts to increase taxes on the self-employed to fund a seven-year delay in increasing the State pension age to 67, the Sunday Independent has learned.
More than 160 people have fled from mandatory hotel quarantine (MHQ) since the system was put in place five months ago, new figures reveal.
Gary Reynolds knows he is lucky to be alive. On May 22 this year, the 20-year-old Donegal man was working in Boston when he suffered a serious brain injury after falling from a truck.
Ian Bailey has contacted gardaí after receiving a “threatening” phone call in the early hours of yesterday from a man with a French accent.