Latest news headlines: Fresh rift over allowing children to dine indoors, politicians due in court next week following Golfgate

Major rift between Taoiseach and Dr Tony Holohan over children dining indoors

A major rift is developing between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan over unvaccinated children accompanying their parents inside restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Delta danger: one in 20 with Covid were fully vaccinated

About one in 20 people who are testing positive for Covid-19 have been fully vaccinated as the Delta variant starts to rage. However, full vaccination provides greater protection from getting very sick from the virus.

Helicopters, drones, rescue dogs and thermal cameras – but still no sign of missing Cian McLaughlin, 38 days after he went for a walk

It has been 38 days since Cian McLaughlin was last seen in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The Dubliner is not the first person to disappear there, but officials say his case is unusual as it is rare for someone to be missing for so long.

Dining passes row shows vaccination programme in a race against public anger

The protests against the introduction of passes for indoor dining outside the Dublin Convention Centre took many in power by surprise. As a country, we have had a remarkable uptake of the vaccines to protect us against the virus. But there is anger and disillusionment out there – and to ignore it would be dangerous, writes Philip Ryan.

Four due in court next week charged over Golfgate event

Two politicians and two hoteliers are due to appear in court next week on charges related to the organisation of the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last August. Independent TD Noel Grealish (55), former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy (75), hotelier John Sweeney (60) and his son James Sweeney (32) are all listed to appear at a sitting of Clifden District Court in Co Galway next Thursday.

Hundreds gather to protest outside Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin's Phoenix Park

Hundreds of people gathered outside Áras an Uachtaráin yesterday to protest proposals to allow vaccinated people to dine indoors ahead of unvaccinated people.

Fresh woes for Varadkar as Fine Gael TD goes AWOL in protest at crucial Dáil vote on indoor dining

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has another problem to deal with after a Fine Gael TD failed to vote for the indoor dining laws. After a bruising week following the Dublin Bay South by-election defeat, the Fine Gael leader now has a disciplinary issue to handle.

Women can be fired for refusing to remove hijab, EU court rules

Women can be sacked by employers for refusing to remove their hijabs, Europe’s highest court has ruled. EU judges decreed businesses can ban employees from wearing a headscarf if they need to do so to project an image of neutrality to customers.