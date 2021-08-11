Latest news headlines: Evening clinics to speed up child vaccinations, and people getting huge discounts on top-end homes

Evening and weekend clinics will be available in a bid to boost the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out to 280,000 children aged 12 to 15. Meanwhile, buyers of expensive trophy homes are getting huge reductions on asking prices as midmarket house hunters continue to face spiraling costs. Read the top stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Evening and weekend jab clinics set up for children aged 12 to 15

The registration portal for the 12-15 age group will open tomorrow and the first vaccines could be given out to some children as early as this weekend. Hundreds of pharmacists have signed up to give the Covid-19 jab to this age group, with many planning to provide special ‘out of hours’ clinics.

Booster shots – how new phase of roll-out might work and who will get first priority

The prospect of people being offered Covid-19 booster vaccines, aimed at turbo-charging our defences against the virus, is looking increasingly likely.

Purchasers at top end of market get massive discounts on asking prices

An examination of sale prices on the Property Price Register against the asking price of houses by estate agents reveals large discounts are being secured by buyers at the top end of the market. But experts say this does not mean cheaper houses are on the way for the rest of us.

‘I went to paddleboard again recently, but when I got to the beach there was lightning. I took it as a sign and left’

Tomorrow will mark one year to the day teenager Ellen Glynn and her cousin Sara Feeney paddled out from Furbo beach on a calm evening. Ellen has not been paddleboarding since, but she hopes to soon.

Maxwell ‘prepared to give evidence’ to support friend Andrew in sex abuse lawsuit

Ghislaine Maxwell is prepared to give evidence on behalf of Prince Andrew after he was sued for the sexual assault of a teenage girl 20 years ago. Friends of Ms Maxwell said the socialite would support the Duke of York’s insistence that he had never had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Google staff who work from home may get lower wages than office-based employees

Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with those with long commutes hit harder, according to a company pay calculator.

‘Hackerville’ gang in Romania have stolen more than €1m here in property rent scam

Senior gardaí say organised crime gangs are involved in rental scams that have led to almost €1m being stolen from unsuspecting victims since February 2019.

Young man dies after being stabbed in the neck in Tallaght

A young man has died after being stabbed during a street row in Tallaght. The victim, who is understood to be aged in his early 20s suffered “catastrophic injuries” in the assault which happened on a street at Mac Uilliam Road.

Matt Cooper announces he is leaving The Tonight Show

Veteran journalist, broadcaster and author Matt Cooper has revealed that he will no longer be co-presenting Virgin Media One’s news and current affairs programme The Tonight Show.