Latest news headlines: Children over five could get vaccine; and Irish air traffic control were 'close to shutdown’

Taoiseach indicates jabs on the way for the over-fives

Micheál Martin has signalled that the State will move to vaccinate children between the ages of five and 11 against Covid-19 if advised to do so after Pfizer said its jab was safe and highly effective in clinical trials.

‘He pinned me to a bed, face down, and raped me’

A man who was sexually abused as a child by a senior member at St John Ambulance has called for “real accountability” from the organisation, as a Garda investigation into the alleged paedophile’s activities intensifies.

In search of Michelle Smith, Part Three

Far too many people were caught in the web of Smith controversy, writes Paul Kimmage in part three of our special series. Listen to the podcast here:

Union: Air traffic control was close to shutdown

A disruptive series of air traffic control (ATC) closures at Dublin Airport caused by a staff shortage was “narrowly averted” early yesterday morning, the trade union that represents Ireland’s controllers has claimed.

The sad story of the sceptic who died from Covid

Joe McCarron was so ill he could not breathe, yet a shadowy group talked him into leaving hospital, Rodney Edwards writes

‘I’ve had every test under the sun, but we can’t come up with an answer’ – Charlie Bird puzzled by ‘bizarre’ ailment

Broadcaster Charlie Bird has spoken for the first time about the health problems that have plagued him since last March.

Shane Lowry dedicates point to his mother as fourballs fightback gives Europe slim chance of Ryder Cup miracle

Shane Lowry led Europe's Ryder Cup day two fightback and insists he won't be giving up as USA lie just three-and-a-half points from victory going into the final day.

Developer fined €1,500 for assaulting Muslim tenant

The owner of a hotel that once provided accommodation for asylum seekers has been fined €1,500 for assaulting a female tenant.

‘We believe more victims will now come forward’ – gardaí continue investigation into claims against late Anthony Flynn

Alleged sexual assaults, cocaine use and secret taxis outlined in report into homeless service, writes Maeve Sheehan.

Security review of Varadkar home under way after ‘homophobic’ protest outside his house last weekend

Gardaí were alerted and attended the demonstration that took place at lunchtime last Sunday at the Dublin home Mr Varadkar shares with his partner, Dr Matt Barrett.