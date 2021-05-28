Irish News headlines today: Rent trap - tenants face double hike in prices as freeze ends

Foreign travel for holidays is to be permitted from July 19 under plans agreed by the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, while indoor dining in pubs, restaurants and cafes will return from July 5. Elsewhere, tenants are facing a double rent hike this summer when the freeze on prices is lifted. The average national rent can go up by €100 a month, and €140 in Dublin, as a loophole allows hikes for two years in one go.

Rent trap: tenants face double hike in prices as freeze ends

The controversial measure causes a major headache for embattled Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien as he struggles to show progress on the housing crisis. The move also puts rent costs firmly on the agenda in the Dublin Bay South by-election to be held in July.

Ireland reopening: Foreign travel for holidays to be allowed from July 19

Foreign travel for holidays is to be permitted from July 19, under plans agreed by the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19. The Government will introduce the EU’s Digital Green Certificate scheme on this date and people who are fully vaccinated will be free to travel abroad without producing a negative Covid-19 test on their return.

Submerged car found off Crosshaven understood to be linked to Barry Coughlan (23) who went missing in 2004

A car found submerged in the water in Crosshaven, Co Cork, which is believed may be linked to a young man who went missing in 2004. The car found off Hugh Coveney pier is understood to be linked to Barry Coughlan, 23, of Crosshaven who disappeared in May 2004.

‘This perjury bill will scare people off lying in insurance scams. It was unfinished business’

Former senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh isn’t a fan of unfinished business. He’s been out of politics for over a year now, but his work on what he describes as a “hugely important piece of legislation” continued behind the scenes. The Galway businessman said he will be “proud for the rest of my days” after his perjury bill passed the final stage in the Dáil on Wednesday after three years.

Vaccine portal set to open for those in their early 40s next week despite shortfall in deliveries

People aged 40 to 44 are set to be invited to register for a Covid-19 vaccine next week. However, the roll-out may have to switch course again due to the risk of blood clots and the so-called Indian variant.

Bankrupt developer Seán Dunne claims case against him over sale of children’s properties is a fraud

Bankrupt businessman Seán Dunne has told the High Court that injunction proceedings brought against him over two properties in Co Kildare are "a fraud”.

Amazon to deliver five cargo jets to Dublin carrier



Dublin-based carrier ASL is poised to take delivery of five more of Amazon’s Prime Air aircraft that it will operate on behalf of the online retailer in Europe, the Irish Independent has learned. They’ll join two Amazon Prime Air cargo jets already operated by ASL.

Gabija Gateveckaite: 'Why are opposition parties on our councils voting against housing-related development plans?'

In criticism of the Government’s handling of the housing crisis, opposition parties are at the forefront. Sinn Féin, Labour, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and Independent TDs are the first to accuse the Government of pandering to developers and so-called sweetheart deals. However, opposition parties have been accused of voting against housing by councillors opposing transfers of land to developers.

Joe Biden seeks record €6 trillion budget to boost economy

Joe Biden is set to unveil plans today for the biggest sustained US government spending since the Second World War in a record-shattering proposed budget for next year.

'I wouldn’t cry that much, but I got really upset and then he started to get really upset. We could barely talk'

Former Munster and Connacht player Stephen Fitzgerald opens up about the heartbreak of having to retire at 25. He agonised over the decision for months and as much as he kept telling himself he could battle his way through the pain, his body told him otherwise.