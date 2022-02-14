Irish news stories this evening: RTÉ Investigates exposes elaborate mortgage scam by former Ireland hockey star; Taoiseach defends HSE after budget ‘black hole’ claims





RTÉ Investigates exposes elaborate scam by former Ireland hockey star

A new documentary exposing a mortgage scam involving Irish businesswoman Catriona Carey will air on RTÉ tonight. RTÉ Investigates -The Accountant, The Con, The Lies uses secret recordings of meetings and phone calls to expose Ms Carey and the details of her scheme.

Stardust fire survivor has ‘positive talk’ with Taoiseach as memorial unveiled to 48 young people killed

Stardust survivor and campaigner Antoinette Keegan said she had a positive talk with Taoiseach Michéal Martin about the inquest into the tragedy. Ms Keegan, who is a survivor of the blaze which killed 48 young people including her two sisters at the Stardust nightclub in Artane in 1981, said she told him jurors need to be paid for the inquest to go ahead.

Lidl Ireland investigating incident involving security guards outside Dublin store

Lidl Ireland has confirmed that it is investigating the circumstances of an incident involving security guards who were working at one of its Dublin outlets. The German-headquartered retailer was speaking in response to videos showing the incident which are circulating on social media.

Taoiseach defends HSE after budget ‘black hole’ claims

The Taoiseach has defended the HSE after claims of "sloppiness" in its financial reporting. HSE chief executive Paul Reid also defended the organisation, denying allegations of "fake targets" for hiring staff and that there is a "black hole" in its budget.

Cork woman (84) tells of terrifying aggravated burglary

An eighty-four year old woman who with her elderly brother was subjected to an hour long ordeal by a knife-wielding burglar admitted they were both left terrified by the robbery.

Ex-directors of rural supercar firm facing fraud claims

Former directors of a company which purportedly imported and exported high value “supercars” from a rural location in the west of Ireland are facing claims they intended to defraud creditors, including the Revenue Commissioners.

Council seeks High Court order to stop suspended councillor from attending any meetings

Donegal County Council is seeking a High Court order to enforce the suspension of one of its elected members, Councillor Frank McBrearty, from attending any of its meetings until the end of the month.

Calls grow for alcohol, gambling and substance abuse courses to be mandatory in GAA

A Laois club wants the GAA to make courses in alcohol, gambling and substance abuse mandatory for all players participating in adult championship games.

Charges dropped against man for sex assault of schoolgirl on Luas

A man has had charges of sexually assaulting a school girl on the Luas dropped after a judge ruled that an informal identification of him by the teenager was not carried out in a fair way by gardaí.