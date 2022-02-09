Irish news stories this evening: Mother who drove drunk with young children in car may have charges dropped; and ‘Soldier F’ has been named in the Dáil

Here are some of the biggest stories of the day from Independent.ie.
A solicitor engaged in “a web of deceit” to steal over €27m from various financial institutions by drawing down multiple mortgages on the same properties, a jury has been told.
Soldier F, the member of the Parachute Regiment accused of shooting innocent civilians on Bloody Sunday, has been named in the Dáil by Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín, the leader of the one-seat Aontú party.
An increase in the new household electricity credit to as much as €227 is being considered as part of Coalition plans to ease the cost of living.
The retired man, who is in his 60s and cannot be named, applied to the High Court under section 117 of the Succession Act seeking proper provision out of his late mother’s estate.
A nurse who falsely recorded the blood-sugar readings of diabetic patients said “they were old, so it did not really matter anyway” when the allegations were put to him.
The photographer, who is married to Virgin Media host Martin King, shared the news on social media.
A large family syndicate from Co Mayo have officially claimed last month’s record-breaking Lotto jackpot at the National Lottery’s Headquarters in Dublin.
Lilly Buckley, BL, prosecuting for the State, said the victim will be providing a statement for the court about the impact the theft has had on him.
It has so far cost thousands of pounds to look after a woman’s estimated 30 fish while she is on remand in custody for allegedly waving an imitation gun at a neighbour.
Ireland and the UK have abandoned a potential joint bid to host the football World Cup in 2030, to instead set their sights on hosting Euro 2028. Against the backdrop of a new FAI strategy for Irish football, the Indo Daily asks if the bid is achievable or far too ambitious?
A Green Party TD is calling on the Government to increase the Child Benefit by €10 per month as part of their soon-to-be-introduced cost of living measures.