Irish news stories this evening: Galway priest once accused of embezzlement dies; and Louise McSharry hits back at 2FM boss’ comments

Here are some of the biggest stories of the day from Independent.ie.
The man who was stabbed to death in a house in Co Wicklow late on Thursday evening has been named locally as Juris Viktorovs.
Lydia Branley spent nine months in a coma after Martin Kearney lost control of his car and crashed in September 2010.
An Irish priest accused of embezzlement has been laid to rest in Australia. Father Joe Walsh from Co. Galway became well known in Australia when he was accused of stealing €315,000 from his church in Perth, but the charges were later dropped.
Paul Clarke (29) is alleged to have got an "associate" to boil a kettle before emptying cups of water on the woman’s hands, leaving her in “excruciating” pain and with second degree burns.
Minister Michael McGrath was the first Cabinet member to say he would be donating the rebate to charity as he appeared on television.
Cabin crew had already confronted him over his drunken behaviour on the flight, when he lay across an elderly passenger’s lap, and urinated all over another seat.
‘It’s a huge loss to us all’ - boy (12) who died in Limerick road crash while driving relative’s car is named locally
In a recent interview McSharry said she “felt like a piece of trash that had been used up and was being thrown away”.
Waiting list figures for January showed another 8,065 were added to outpatient queue this month
Ireland is sending a team of 15 boxers – eight females and seven males to the 73rd International tournament in Strandja, Bulgaria which begins next Friday.