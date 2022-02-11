Irish news stories this evening: Galway priest once accused of embezzlement dies; and Louise McSharry hits back at 2FM boss’ comments

The 70-year-old passed away after a three year battle with cancer.

Here are some of the biggest stories of the day from Independent.ie.

Man (36) stabbed to death in Co Wicklow house named locally, man and woman arrested

The man who was stabbed to death in a house in Co Wicklow late on Thursday evening has been named locally as Juris Viktorovs.

Woman left paralysed speaks of relief after driver fails in bid to restore licence

Lydia Branley spent nine months in a coma after Martin Kearney lost control of his car and crashed in September 2010.

Irish priest once accused of embezzlement laid to rest as gangland figures and biker gang attend funeral

An Irish priest accused of embezzlement has been laid to rest in Australia. Father Joe Walsh from Co. Galway became well known in Australia when he was accused of stealing €315,000 from his church in Perth, but the charges were later dropped.

Barber accused of ‘torturing’ woman by pouring boiling water over her and beating her with sticks in two hour ordeal

Paul Clarke (29) is alleged to have got an "associate" to boil a kettle before emptying cups of water on the woman’s hands, leaving her in “excruciating” pain and with second degree burns.

Number of ministers say they will donate €200 energy rebate to charity

Minister Michael McGrath was the first Cabinet member to say he would be donating the rebate to charity as he appeared on television.

Businessman who sexually assaulted teenage flight attendant at Dublin Airport avoids jail

Cabin crew had already confronted him over his drunken behaviour on the flight, when he lay across an elderly passenger’s lap, and urinated all over another seat.

‘It was so harrowing’ – priest who attended tragic car crash scene deeply moved by courage of 12-year-old boy's family

‘It’s a huge loss to us all’ - boy (12) who died in Limerick road crash while driving relative’s car is named locally

‘It is cowardice of the highest order’ – Louise McSharry hits back at 2FM boss’ comments about her departure

In a recent interview McSharry said she “felt like a piece of trash that had been used up and was being thrown away”.

Hospital waiting lists rise again as health service remains under severe pressure

Waiting list figures for January showed another 8,065 were added to outpatient queue this month

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington makes return to ring in Bulgaria this month

Ireland is sending a team of 15 boxers – eight females and seven males to the 73rd International tournament in Strandja, Bulgaria which begins next Friday.