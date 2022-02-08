Irish news stories this evening: Drunk driver claims he was unfairly dismissed while in prison; and Taoiseach distances himself from Fleming's cost of living remark

Here are some of the biggest stories of the day from Independent.ie.
DPP is appealing the leniency of a sentence handed down to Deirdre Brady, the wife of Kinahan Cartel member ‘Mr Nobody’
“The greatest evil I could ever imagine passed through our lives like sliding doors on Sunday the 23rd of January that has altered our lives eternally," Ian McDonnell's wife Monica told mourners.
Paul Dooher, who was disqualified from driving, fled the scene after the car he was driving struck Jason Haughey
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has distanced himself from the comments made by his junior minister on the cost of living and that people should stop “complaining” and instead shop around for better electricity and heat deals.
An electrician jailed for crashing his father’s car into a group of cyclists while driving drunk and uninsured claims he was unfairly dismissed by Iarnród Éireann because he was sacked while serving his jail sentence.
A husband installed a secret “spy camera” at the kitchen table at home claiming his estranged wife “completely sabotaged every meal I had”.
Ministers were briefed as details were announced of the new National Retrofit Scheme which aims to support homeowners and landlords to invest in improving the energy performance of their properties.
Ministers will be given tickets to most of Australia, New Zealand and America. Only Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will miss out.
A video has been shared of a nine-year-old wowing people as they queue for vaccination in Dublin.
It’s not often you meet a person who has switched from a life dodging polar bears to milking dairy cows.
Jake Paul has challenged Conor McGregor to a boxing showdown in Ireland.