Irish news stories this evening: Drunk driver claims he was unfairly dismissed while in prison; and Taoiseach distances himself from Fleming's cost of living remark

Here are some of the biggest stories of the day from Independent.ie.

‘Did she think the money was coming from a fairy godmother,’ judge asked of woman (53) over laundered €770,000



DPP is appealing the leniency of a sentence handed down to Deirdre Brady, the wife of Kinahan Cartel member ‘Mr Nobody’

‘Love you always Ian’ – wife of man who died after trying to stop car robbery tells funeral of their childhood sweetheart

“The greatest evil I could ever imagine passed through our lives like sliding doors on Sunday the 23rd of January that has altered our lives eternally," Ian McDonnell's wife Monica told mourners.

Motorist who unknowingly killed his lifelong friend in hit-and-run is jailed for four years

Paul Dooher, who was disqualified from driving, fled the scene after the car he was driving struck Jason Haughey

‘Not the view of ministers’ – Taoiseach distances himself from Seán Fleming remarks on cost of living

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has distanced himself from the comments made by his junior minister on the cost of living and that people should stop “complaining” and instead shop around for better electricity and heat deals.

WATCH: Excruciating moment woman thinks boyfriend is proposing to her - but he's not

Drunk driver who crashed car into cyclists claims he was unfairly dismissed by Irish Rail while in prison

An electrician jailed for crashing his father’s car into a group of cyclists while driving drunk and uninsured claims he was unfairly dismissed by Iarnród Éireann because he was sacked while serving his jail sentence.

Husband installed spy camera after estranged wife put coins from daughter’s piggy bank in his pasta

A husband installed a secret “spy camera” at the kitchen table at home claiming his estranged wife “completely sabotaged every meal I had”.

Full details on the new national retrofit scheme revealed

Ministers were briefed as details were announced of the new National Retrofit Scheme which aims to support homeowners and landlords to invest in improving the energy performance of their properties.

From Mexico to New Zealand: St Patrick’s Day exodus resumes as 33 ministers to travel abroad

Ministers will be given tickets to most of Australia, New Zealand and America. Only Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will miss out.

WATCH: Nine-year-old shocks vaccine queue with amazing piano playing ability

A video has been shared of a nine-year-old wowing people as they queue for vaccination in Dublin.

Why this man gave up a life as an Arctic-based scientist to return to the family dairy farm in Tipperary

It’s not often you meet a person who has switched from a life dodging polar bears to milking dairy cows.

‘I will fight him in Ireland’ – Jake Paul challenges Conor McGregor to boxing showdown

Jake Paul has challenged Conor McGregor to a boxing showdown in Ireland.