Irish news stories this evening: Cost of living package 'merely a sticking-plaster solution', and shots fired at home of close friend of Conor McGregor

Durrow National School, where Ashling taught first class children, held a mass to mark the one-month anniversary of her death

Month's mind mass for Ashling Murphy held by Durrow National School



A month's mind mass has been held for Ashling Murphy four weeks after her tragic death.

WRC awards €30,000 to worker sacked after she suffered sexual harassment at Paddy Browne's Pub

The fall out from a comment by a pub customer that a female bar worker was probably engaged in a sex act with a named manager has cost two publicans €30,000.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald congratulates British Queen on ‘lifetime of service’

The Sinn Féin leader said: "I think it is important that we are respectful of the identity of our citizens who are British."

Charlie Weston on the cost of living announcement

This year is set to be one of the most expensive in decades as householders struggle with surging prices, writes Weston

Gardaí investigate after shots fired at Dublin home of close friend of Conor McGregor

The gun attack happened in Crumlin overnight and is believed to be linked to a simmering local feud.

Irish Nationwide Building Society wrote off €4m home loan to ex-solicitor Michael Lynn

Irish Nationwide Building Society wrote off a four million euro mortgage taken out by former solicitor Michael Lynn ten months after the loan was issued, a multi-million euro theft trial has heard.

Gardaí appeal for information as ‘dangerous drugs’ including ketamine stolen from Co Galway premises

Investigating Gardaí have launched an urgent appeal for information on the whereabouts of the “dangerous drugs” that were taken in the course of a burglary at a premises in Loughea, in the early hours of this yesterday morning, Wednesday February 9.

Kinahan hitman claims privacy breached by mobile phone evidence used to convict him

The use of mobile phones records to convict a “ruthless” Kinahan hitman of the attempted murder of James 'Mago' Gately was a breach of his right to privacy under Irish and European law, the Court of Appeal was told today.