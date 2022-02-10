Irish news stories this evening: Cost of living package 'merely a sticking-plaster solution', and shots fired at home of close friend of Conor McGregor

Here are some of the biggest stories of the day from Independent.ie.
A month's mind mass has been held for Ashling Murphy four weeks after her tragic death.
The fall out from a comment by a pub customer that a female bar worker was probably engaged in a sex act with a named manager has cost two publicans €30,000.
The Sinn Féin leader said: "I think it is important that we are respectful of the identity of our citizens who are British."
This year is set to be one of the most expensive in decades as householders struggle with surging prices, writes Weston
The gun attack happened in Crumlin overnight and is believed to be linked to a simmering local feud.
Irish Nationwide Building Society wrote off a four million euro mortgage taken out by former solicitor Michael Lynn ten months after the loan was issued, a multi-million euro theft trial has heard.
Investigating Gardaí have launched an urgent appeal for information on the whereabouts of the “dangerous drugs” that were taken in the course of a burglary at a premises in Loughea, in the early hours of this yesterday morning, Wednesday February 9.
The use of mobile phones records to convict a “ruthless” Kinahan hitman of the attempted murder of James 'Mago' Gately was a breach of his right to privacy under Irish and European law, the Court of Appeal was told today.