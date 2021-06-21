Irish News headlines today: Vaccine hesitancy and mixed messaging on travel making war on Covid harder; How Sinn Fein is well placed to win Dublin 4 by-election

A worrying reluctance to take the Covid-19 vaccine among a sizeable minority of young people – and conflicting official advice about summer travel from the Government and health experts – is compounding the challenges to defeat the virus.

Triple threat to young people who are least willing to get vaccine

Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy remains relatively high among 18 to 34-year-olds, although demand for a jab overall is growing, a new poll reveals today. This news comes as the Government and the health experts’ advice on international travel are at serious variance – sending different messages to those hoping to go abroad this summer.

Multi-generational holidays and bucket-list bookings are on the rise, say travel agents

Bringing your granny on holiday may become a travel trend next summer as multi-generational holidays, bucket lists and campsite destinations are on the cards for travel next year.

‘We have been abandoned,’ says Irish wife of worker held in Iraq

The Irish wife of an engineer being held in a Baghdad prison says she feels the Department of Foreign Affairs has “abandoned them”. She has made a direct appeal to Minister Simon Coveney to intervene.

Fionnán Sheahan: 'Forget the posh voter myths, Sinn Féin is well placed to win Dublin 4 by-election'

"Sinn Féin is playing down its prospects, pointing to it being an old Fine Gael stronghold. The portrayal by the party of a ‘David versus Goliath battle’ is less than convincing," writes Fionnan Sheahan.

Rotunda Hospital secured less than half of funding for ageing equipment

The country’s busiest maternity hospital secured less than half the funding it sought last year for the replacement of ageing, and sometimes failing equipment. In some cases, equipment in the Rotunda Hospital had reached the end of its service life in 2014 and 2015, with some items described as “technically obsolete”.

DUP warns: We will collapse Stormont unless Irish language law overhauled

The DUP will force an Assembly election in the autumn unless there is significant change in the plans to bring in Irish language laws. Senior sources within the party told Sunday Life last night that the new leader, who looks set to be Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, won’t nominate a first minister unless a new deal is reached.

Norwegian to ditch Irish flying certificate

Scandinavian carrier Norwegian plans to ditch its Irish air operator certificate, even after an examiner told the High Court in recent months that the continuance of the Ireland-based Norwegian Air International unit was critical to the airline’s survival.

‘This has dragged on too long, we are desperate’ – Michael Flatley calls for reopening of entertainment industry

Lord of the Dance creator Michael Flatley has said the entertainment sector desperately needs to reopen to help lift spirits after the trauma of the Covid-19 pandemic. The dancer stressed it was imperative that music, arts, dance and cultural events be allowed to resume before live audiences with all necessary Covid-19 protocols and safety measures observed.

95pc of PUP recipients ‘financially better off working’ ESRI report finds

The vast majority (95pc) of Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) recipients would be financially better off in employment, according to a new report. The Economic and Social Research Institute (ERSI) report pointed out that widespread losses as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a substantial negative impact on household income in Ireland.

Rory McIlroy falls short as Jon Rahm secures his first Major with US Open victory

Spain’s Jon Rahm produced one of the great final round performances to win the US Open at Torrey Pines and replace Dustin Johnson as world No 1 as Rory McIlroy saw his Major drought extended to 2,441 days.



