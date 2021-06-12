Irish News headlines today: Staff who refuse vaccine won't be kept out of workplace; and Sinn Féin still used fake pollsters two years ago

Read the top ten stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Staff who refuse Covid jab cannot be kept out of workplace

Staff will be able to return to the workplace even if they refuse the Covid vaccine – and won’t have to tell their employer or colleagues whether they’ve received the jab, according to legal experts. Employees enjoy powerful rights to privacy and to bodily integrity – including a right to reject medical treatment.

Sinn Féin used fake pollsters less than two years ago despite denial

Sinn Féin activists posed as fake pollsters to covertly survey unsuspecting voters less than two years ago. Despite Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin saying the controversial practice was ditched in 2016, it has now emerged the party carried out a fake poll ahead of the Dublin Mid West by-election in November 2019.

Putting Spain in the shade – barbecue boom as mercury to soar to 27C

Ireland will be hotter than Marbella this weekend as temperatures are set to soar to nearly 27C in Munster and Leinster amid blue skies and sunshine. A mass exodus began yesterday to beaches and lakes nationwide as people flocked to take advantage of what Met Éireann predicted will prove the best weekend of the year to date.

More than 100 firms registered to Dublin family home

More than 100 new companies registered to a family home in Dublin’s Rathfarnham in recent weeks were set up without the knowledge or permission of the home owner, he has told the Irish Independent.

US president paves way to remove Brexit barrier – Martin

US president Joe Biden’s assurance that compromise on Brexit would not block a future UK-USA trade deal has paved the way to resolve the dispute, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.

Unvaccinated should avoid indoor events as Delta variant poses threat, experts warn

People who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with two doses are being advised to avoid indoor socialising – as the more infectious Delta virus casts a shadow over a fall in patients hospitalised with Covid-19.

What the G7’s corporate tax revolution could cost Ireland

The State has long used ultra-low taxes to lure major multinationals here. But as powerful nations agree on a minimum 15pc global rate, is our formula past its sell-by date?

Thousands of homes face six-month wait for broadband before scheme gets ‘accelerated’

Thousands of homes in Cork, Cavan, Galway, Limerick and other ‘first-wave’ counties will have to wait up to six months longer for broadband availability. The National Broadband Plan will see a concentrated ‘acceleration’ in its roll-out next year, but only half the 115,000 target will be hit this year.

Former AGs ‘must testify’ on Trump data seizure

Senate Democratic leaders are demanding that Trump era attorneys general Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions give evidence about the secret seizure of data from House Democrats in 2018, calling it “shocking” and a “gross abuse of power”. The White House last night described the revelation as “appalling.”

Community left ‘numb’ after toddler dies in tragic paddling pool accident

A rural Roscommon community has been devastated by the tragic death of a toddler who drowned in a paddling pool accident at his home in Tulsk. The little boy, aged 22 months, has been named locally as Daithí O’Grady.