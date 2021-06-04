Irish News headlines today: Sheds and driveways to add to Local Property Tax bill, bank holiday to kick off €1bn economic bounce, and Delta variant forces vaccine roll-out overhaul

The bank holiday weekend will kick-start a €1bn boost for the pandemic-hit economy as thousands head to hotels, beaches and other attractions. This weekend is critical to helping the recovery of the hospitality sector, which at peak operation employs nearly one in 10 Irish workers. Read the top 10 headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

June bank holiday to kick-start €1bn boom for economy as 500,000 expected to travel this weekend



Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority urged people availing of the gradual reopening of the hospitality sector to travel with care and to adhere to all remaining Covid-19 guidelines. It is estimated more than 500,000 people will travel this weekend and motorists were warned that officers will be enforcing safety campaigns including speed checks.

Sheds, extensions, driveways and big gardens will add up to higher Local Property Tax bill

Homeowners with big back gardens or driveways will face higher property tax bills under the Government’s revised property tax scheme. Property tax valuations will focus on the price of homes, but they will also take into account up to an acre of a person’s front and back garden, along with any additional structures.

Delta variant is driving HSE to overhaul its Covid vaccine roll-out plan

Fears about the Delta variant, formerly known as the Indian variant, are driving the HSE to unveil a new Covid-19 vaccination plan next week. Under the proposals, people who received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered a second dose earlier than planned. It comes amid evidence two doses of vaccine provides the best protection against this more infectious variant.

New DUP leader Edwin Poots has ‘frank discussions’ with Micheál Martin over Northern Ireland Protocol

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch over the coming period. Mr Poots made his first visit to Government Buildings since becoming party leader, and said the North could not be a “plaything” of the EU.

Court dismisses lawsuit by developer Sean Dunne against son over €11.6m proceeds from sale of Dublin mansion

A US judge has dismissed a case in which bankrupt businessman Sean Dunne sued one of his sons over the proceeds from the sale of a Dublin mansion. The 66-year-old property developer issued the lawsuit against John Dunne (33) last year in the US, where his son lives, over €11.6m he claimed was owed to a trust for four of his other children.

Jailing of former Goal employee finally draws a line under bribe scandal that rocked aid agency

In Washington DC last week, a former aid worker from Turkmenistan was sentenced to 40 months in prison for bribery. The jailing of Ernest Halilov (43) went largely unnoticed, but it was a significant day for Irish humanitarian response agency Goal, as it finally drew a line under a scandal which, for a brief period at least, threatened its very existence.

Man dies while climbing Mount Brandon in Kerry

A man had died while walking a pilgrim route in Co Kerry yesterday. The 56-year-old hiker was walking with friends and family on Mount Brandon when he took ill around 1:30pm. The Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched to the scene but was unable to reach the man due to poor visibility.

Gardaí intervene after park-goers force open controversial fencing in St Stephen’s Green

A crowd entered the bandstand in Dublin’s St Stephen's Green yesterday evening after the fence surrounding it was forced open. The Office of Public Works had closed the bandstand on Wednesday to protect it from “any further damage”.

‘I am cooperating absolutely fully’ - Detained dissident journalist Roman Protasevich weeps on Belarusian state TV

The dissident Belarusian journalist and opposition activist who was arrested after his airline flight was diverted to Minsk wept in an interview on state television, saying he was fully cooperating with investigators and declaring that he respects the authoritarian president he opposed for years.

Jim McGuinness: Dublin are the most defensive team in the country

The last manager to oversee a Dublin C hampionship defeat has described the six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions as “the most defensive team in the country”. Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland- winning manager Jim McGuinness says their attacking brilliance “whitewashes over everything”, but in principle everything stems from how well they defend, he says.



