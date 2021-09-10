Irish news headlines today: Schools told not to jump the gun on Covid contacts; and taxpayers to suffer if increase in pension age is delayed

All pupils at the school have been asked to remain home until December 30 (stock image)

Warning over schools ‘jumping the gun’ on Covid cases

School principals have been warned not to jump the gun and start deciding which child is a close contact of a Covid case.

‘€575m cost each year’ if increase in pension age is delayed

Higher taxes or spending cuts loom if the Government delays increasing the State pension age to 67. The Government may also have to increase borrowing to cover the additional annual cost of up to €575m, according to estimates by the State budget watchdog.

Gardaí continue probe into murder-suicide as bodies of the deceased set to be released

The bodies of three family members who died as a result of a suspected murder-suicide are expected to be released to their loved ones today.

Watchdog received 78 reports over jab side-effects in under-17s

The country’s medicines watchdog got 78 reports of suspected side-effects in young people aged 12 to 17 who received a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of last month. Overall, the reports are consistent with the types of side-effects received in adults.

With Prof Keane gone, future of Sláintecare is more uncertain than ever

Four years on, the strategy has largely failed to deliver, writes Eilish O’Regan.

Alleged child sex abuse victim sues amid claims garda tipped off suspect

A woman who alleged she was sexually abused by two men when she was aged 13 and 14 has issued civil proceedings following claims one of the suspects was tipped off by a garda superintendent about his potential arrest.

Most recyclable plastic packing incinerated – and trend is growing

Latest figures from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) show 69pc of plastic packaging was incinerated in 2019 – a rate that is growing annually.

Hundreds of children celebrate confirmation at mass ceremony in Nowlan Park, Co. Kilkenny

Explainer: what Amazon’s new Dublin mega-warehouse means for Irish shoppers

Amazon announced it will open its first ‘fulfilment’ mega-warehouse in Baldonnell, west Co Dublin. The 630,000sq ft facility will store millions of items for delivery on the island of Ireland and in some European countries. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Customers face paying more as Vhi to retire 17 of its plans

Health insurer Vhi is to retire more than a dozen of its plans in a move that will force some customers to pay more for their cover.