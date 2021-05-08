Scramble for staff puts hope of long retail opening hours under threat

Opening hours will be hit as major retailers try to fill rosters during a scramble for staff ahead of Monday’s reopening. Despite almost 400,000 people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, many employers have found it difficult to hire staff since the announcement that the lockdown will lift.

Islamic State accused Smith ‘should be arrested if she crosses border to North’

Calls have been made for former Irish Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith to be arrested if she enters Northern Ireland. It comes as Ms Smith, who went to Syria during the civil war, won a legal challenge against a ruling banning her from Northern Ireland.

GAA fans could be sitting in Croke Park for the big finals, Tony Holohan reveals

Sports fans may be back in Croke Park to watch the All-Ireland final at the end of the summer, CMO Dr Tony Holohan has revealed. Asked if he could see fans on the stands on All-Ireland final day he said: ”On a personal level I would really hope so.”

'Not sorry' – columnist Eoghan Harris doubles down after Twitter suspension

The storm over Eoghan Harris’s alleged tweets intensified as Twitter suspended eight accounts ‘linked’ to the ­former Sunday Independent columnist. Mr Harris was interviewed by Sarah McInerney on RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime and said that he “can’t help it if other people are offended”.

Cost of beer to skyrocket as some brands double in price under MUP

Some brands of beer will skyrocket in price under the Government’s new minimum unit pricing (MUP) formula. In research carried out by the Irish Independent, one example showed a 75c beer more than doubling in price to €1.60.

Micheál Martin cautious about EU waiving Covid-19 vaccine patents globally

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has taken a cautious stance on the prospect of the EU globally waiving patents on Covid-19 vaccine technology in an effort to boost supplies to poorer countries. US President Joe Biden has delivered an effective challenge to the European Union by endorsing the patent waiver idea which has been submitted to the World Trade Organisation by India and South Africa.

Parents who still can't name deceased children due to court orders 'let down'

Bereaved parents of several deceased children who were victims of violent crime have expressed frustration over court orders preventing them being named. Despite an amendment to a controversial law, several cases are subject to separate legal orders that prevent parents speaking freely.

Employees’ shock as 110 jobs to go when production of Dublin’s iconic Sudocrem moves to Bulgaria

The Sudocrem name evolved as a unique Dublin pronunciation of the ‘Soothing Cream’ first invented by Cabra chemist Prof Thomas J Smith in 1931. But now the making of the iconic skin balm will sadly leave Ireland and go to Bulgaria. Tanya Byrne has worked at the plant for three years. “It’s a shock really. It’s very unexpected,” she said.

Here’s what the seven affordable housing price caps can buy you across the country

The Government’s new affordable housing scheme features seven different price caps aimed at reflecting the different realities of property costs across Ireland. The seven price caps range from the highest, €450,000 for Dublin city and Dun Laoghaire, to €225,000 in the so-called ‘BMW’ (Border, Midlands and Western) region. Ralph Riegel looks at what the various price ranges could buy you across the country.

€1.28m settlement for 16-year-old girl diagnosed with narcolepsy four years after swine flu jab

The High Court has approved a €1.28m mediator’s award in an action by a 16-year-old girl who claimed she developed a rare sleep disorder after receiving a swine flu jab. She cannot be named by order of the court. She received the Pandemrix vaccine when she was almost five years of age..