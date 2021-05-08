Opening hours will be hit as major retailers try to fill rosters during a scramble for staff ahead of Monday’s reopening. Despite almost 400,000 people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, many employers have found it difficult to hire staff since the announcement that the lockdown will lift.
Calls have been made for former Irish Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith to be arrested if she enters Northern Ireland. It comes as Ms Smith, who went to Syria during the civil war, won a legal challenge against a ruling banning her from Northern Ireland.
Sports fans may be back in Croke Park to watch the All-Ireland final at the end of the summer, CMO Dr Tony Holohan has revealed. Asked if he could see fans on the stands on All-Ireland final day he said: ”On a personal level I would really hope so.”
The storm over Eoghan Harris’s alleged tweets intensified as Twitter suspended eight accounts ‘linked’ to the former Sunday Independent columnist. Mr Harris was interviewed by Sarah McInerney on RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime and said that he “can’t help it if other people are offended”.
Some brands of beer will skyrocket in price under the Government’s new minimum unit pricing (MUP) formula. In research carried out by the Irish Independent, one example showed a 75c beer more than doubling in price to €1.60.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has taken a cautious stance on the prospect of the EU globally waiving patents on Covid-19 vaccine technology in an effort to boost supplies to poorer countries. US President Joe Biden has delivered an effective challenge to the European Union by endorsing the patent waiver idea which has been submitted to the World Trade Organisation by India and South Africa.
Bereaved parents of several deceased children who were victims of violent crime have expressed frustration over court orders preventing them being named. Despite an amendment to a controversial law, several cases are subject to separate legal orders that prevent parents speaking freely.
The Sudocrem name evolved as a unique Dublin pronunciation of the ‘Soothing Cream’ first invented by Cabra chemist Prof Thomas J Smith in 1931. But now the making of the iconic skin balm will sadly leave Ireland and go to Bulgaria. Tanya Byrne has worked at the plant for three years. “It’s a shock really. It’s very unexpected,” she said.
The Government’s new affordable housing scheme features seven different price caps aimed at reflecting the different realities of property costs across Ireland. The seven price caps range from the highest, €450,000 for Dublin city and Dun Laoghaire, to €225,000 in the so-called ‘BMW’ (Border, Midlands and Western) region. Ralph Riegel looks at what the various price ranges could buy you across the country.
The High Court has approved a €1.28m mediator’s award in an action by a 16-year-old girl who claimed she developed a rare sleep disorder after receiving a swine flu jab. She cannot be named by order of the court. She received the Pandemrix vaccine when she was almost five years of age..