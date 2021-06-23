Irish News headlines today: Micheál Martin admits reopening could be delayed due to Delta variant; Kerry footballers who assaulted musician will appeal convictions

Micheál Martin has admitted the next phase of reopening could be delayed until later in July amid rising concerns about the Delta variant of Covid-19. The Taoiseach said the Government would follow public health advice if it is to delay the planned July 5 reopening of indoor hospitality, as well as plans to increase numbers allowed in households, and at weddings, and larger indoor and outdoor gatherings. Read the top 10 headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

Rising cases of the Covid Delta variant could delay reopening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin admits

As well as admitting the July 5th reopening could be at risk, the Taoiseach has also suggested the resumption of foreign travel from July 19 may only apply to those who are fully vaccinated, depending on Nphet advice.

Kerry footballers who assaulted local musician will appeal convictions

Two Kerry footballers who assaulted a musician, and left him with facial injuries so severe his young children were afraid to approach him, are to appeal their convictions.

‘It’s a big price to pay for normal life’ - the Irish in Australia on never feeling farther from home

Australia has been one of the countries praised for a swift response to Covid and strict approach to international travel. The ‘zero-Covid’ tactic has meant that people living on the island nation, while cut off from the rest of the world, are enjoying relative normality as case numbers continue remain low. But a trip home to Ireland has been impossible.

‘I am worried we could end up with a new localised lockdown’ – Athlone business owners tell of fears after Covid outbreak

A group of young people enjoying themselves on the banks of Ireland’s longest river was a semblance of normality, but the Covid-19 outbreak that followed has knocked Athlone town back months.

Gardaí are monitoring funding for extremist groups across the country

Anti-terror gardaí are monitoring small pockets of suspected jihadists across the country as they investigate fundraising for Islamic extremist groups. Last year, Ireland had the fifth-highest number of arrests for jihadist-linked crimes across Europe.

Concerns raised about two children in alleged abuse case up to five years before they were taken into care, court hears



Concerns were raised about two of the children in an alleged abuse case up to five years before they were taken into care, the trial of six family members has heard.

Taoiseach hits back over St Vincent’s group’s refusal to sell maternity hospital site to the State

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has criticised St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG) for issuing “diktats” after it rejected calls to sell the site of the new National Maternity Hospital to the State. Mr Martin told the Irish Independent last night he took “some issue” with a statement issued by the hospital group that it must retain ownership of the site in order to deliver integrated care.

Rents remain stable but those hoping to buy a home face three years of hikes

House prices will rise by 7pc in Dublin this year, with further increases predicted in 2022 and 2023. Rents are more stable and are predicted to stay largely unchanged this year, but to begin rising again next year and again in 2023. However, that will depend on location.

Vatican protests at ‘church-restricting' draft law to fight homophobia

The Vatican has protested to Italy over a draft law to combat homophobia, saying that in its present form it could restrict the religious freedom of the Catholic Church in Italy.

FAI to call on government for investment in League of Ireland academies

The FAI are set to approach the government for firm support around the development of League of Ireland academies. Taoiseach Micheál Martin last month said the State would “step up to the plate” if the FAI prioritised the development of young players.



