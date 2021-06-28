Irish News headlines today: Indoor reopening faces two-week delay and house prices surge back to Celtic Tiger levels

The Delta variant is likely to become dominant here just as we are reopening up fully. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ireland has returned to Celtic Tiger-era house price inflation, with average home prices rising by more than 1pc a month across the country since the end of March. Meanwhile, the Government is ruling out a ‘halfway house’ solution of allowing fully vaccinated customers into pubs and restaurants, with ministers instead likely to agree to a two-week delay in the reopening.

Return to Celtic Tiger era as house prices surge by up to €1,500 a week

Selling prices for three-bedroom semi-detached homes have risen more than 4pc over the past three months nationwide, with areas such as Drogheda and Limerick recording double-digit increases in the same period, according to new data released today by the Irish Independent REA Average House Price Index.

Two-week delay likely for indoor reopening

The Government is ruling out a ‘halfway house’ solution of allowing fully vaccinated customers into pubs and restaurants. Instead, ministers look likely to agree to a two-week delay, which would dovetail with the July 19 return to air travel across the EU.

Families say their gas, electricity and water cut off ‘to force them out’

Homes on a Meath estate have been surrounded by shipping containers – as occupants claim that they are being coerced into moving out. The containers have been installed on the Johnstown House estate at Enfield – a hotel complex now owned by businessman Barry English and his wife.

'Killer dentist experimented on me with drugs so he could abuse other women'

Double murderer Hazel Stewart has finally broken her silence to talk about how former lover Colin Howell controlled her — and how she believed he would murder her in the same way he killed their respective partners. The two are serving life sentences in Northern Ireland for the murders of their spouses, Howell’s wife, Lesley (31) and Stewart’s then-husband, PC Trevor Buchanan (32).

Get the sunscreen ready as hottest day of year on way in fine spell of weather

Most of the country will be basking in sunshine today as we are set for another week of fine weather. It comes after the weekend ended with clear, warm and dry conditions, despite some downfalls across the country on Saturday.

Four rescued by coast guard helicopter after girls swept out to sea in inflatable dinghy

Four people had to rescued off the Wicklow coast on Sunday afternoon after two girls were swept out to sea. The two girls had been using an inflatable dinghy at Silver Strand Beach, before the tide pulled them out to sea.

Documentary claims Jeffrey Epstein knew Maxwell’s ‘famous friends’ in the 1980s

Ghislaine Maxwell’s friendship with disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein began years earlier than previously believed, a documentary has claimed. It had been thought that Ms Maxwell, who is currently being held in a New York City jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, began her association with Epstein following the death of her father, newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell, in November 1991.

Working four days a week ‘offers wealth of prospects’

Reducing working hours could help “reposition” Ireland and retrain people post-Covid, the founder of the global fourday week movement has said. British entrepreneur Andrew Barnes has been advising the Government and trade union Fórsa on a trial and research project, which was launched last week.

Rate of homeless deaths almost doubles but not due to rough sleepers

The number of deaths among homeless people in Ireland rose to 47 last year, dramatically up on the figure of 26 in 2019, and about two-and-a-half times the 19 who died the year before. However, over that same period there was an increase in the number of single people experiencing homelessness “so one would expect more deaths”, according to a report sent to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Elliott’s racehorse training firm is ‘confident’ it will profit despite ban

The racehorse training firm operated by Gordon Elliott is confident it can continue to trade profitably despite the fallout from the six-month training ban imposed on its owner. That is according to new accounts filed to the Companies Office by the trainer’s G Elliott Racing Ltd, which disclosed the company has “lost some training fees and sponsorship income since March 2021 due to the director’s ban from training for six months”.