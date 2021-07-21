Irish news headlines today: heatwave set to reach record high as weather warnings issued

This dog had the right idea as the west of Ireland basked in glorious sunshine. Photo: Paul Mealey

Safety warnings as heatwave set to match top temperature in living memory

Ireland is poised to match the highest temperature in living memory as conditions are set to surge to a sweltering 32C today. A new modern heat record could potentially be set as temperatures in south Ulster and north Leinster will sizzle close to the 32.2C recorded 15 years ago.

Revealed: The number of complaints against lawyers in your county in 2020

More than 1,400 complaints were made against lawyers in Ireland last year, the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA) said in its 2020 annual report. The watchdog has also, for the first time, provided a county-by-county breakdown of complaints.

Jack Conan poised for surprise No 8 role but Conor Murray set to miss out on starting spot for first Lions Test

Ireland No 8 Jack Conan looks set to start for the Lions in Saturday’s first Test against South Africa with Conor Murray expected to miss out as Warren Gatland makes a number of surprise selections.

Ex-head of vulture fund denies model’s claims of sex abuse

The former head of Apollo Global Management, one of the most prominent vulture funds that swept into Ireland after the 2008 crash, has strongly rejected claims by a Russian model who accused him of defamation and subjecting her to sexual violence. Billionaire Leon Black called her accusations “a work of fiction” in a US court case that has rocked Wall Street.

Investigators are again studying whether a car was used in killing of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Senior investigators are studying again whether a car was used in the killing of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, despite a popular belief that the murderer made his way to her house on foot.

How to keep your cool in the heatwave

With temperatures soaring into the high 20s over parts of the country in recent days, we’re all in desperate need of a large 99 and a decent fan. The sunshine is set to continue this week so here are some top tips on how to survive the heatwave during the day and at night.

Creches ‘won’t take children for up to 14 days after holidays’

Parents planning foreign holidays have been warned by some childcare providers their children will not be able to return to their creches for up to a fortnight after coming home due to concerns about the Delta variant.

Irish man arrested in Germany over ‘possible attack’ after huge haul of guns and samurai swords seized

Police in Frankfurt said in a statement that they stopped a “possible attack” from happening after finding the 53-year-old in possession of several samurai swords and guns.

Bausch + Lomb to invest €90m in Waterford creating 130 jobs

Healthcare company Bausch + Lomb has said it will invest €90m in expanding manufacturing operations at its Waterford facility. The investment is expected to generate 130 additional jobs when production commences in 2023.

Fire the size of LA raging in Oregon now generating its own weather

The so-called “Bootleg Fire” is the largest so far this year in the US, having already burnt more than 1,373sq km of forest and grassland and displaced more than 2,000 people.