Irish news headlines today: Fianna Fáil rebels not ready to pull the trigger on leadership race; Roy Keane gives his verdict after England come up short against Italy

The front-runners to replace Micheál Martin at the helm of Fianna Fáil are holding back from pulling the trigger on a leadership race despite a disastrous by-election result and growing dissent in the party.

Disgruntled backbench Fianna Fáil TDs are waiting for a leadership candidate to step forward before they sign a motion of no confidence in the Taoiseach. Moves are under way within the party to convince TDs to sign a motion of no confidence in the leader. However, senior party figures are reluctant to do so until a candidate expresses their willingness to stand against Mr Martin.

'They scored too early' - Roy Keane gives his verdict after England come up short against Italy

Roy Keane believes England's hopes of World Cup success in Qatar next year have been boosted by their run to the Euro 2020 final against Italy. Former Ireland and Manchester United captain Keane insisted Gareth Southgate's side can take some encouragement from their performance in the tournament, with the next World Cup a little over a year away.

Vaccinated tourists to be allowed to dine indoors

Vaccinated tourists will be allowed to eat and drink indoors under plans to reopen pubs and restaurants for indoor hospitality. Cabinet ministers will meet remotely today to sign off on the new legislation, which officials scrambled to finalise over the weekend.

How the attempted murder of a gang boss sparked gangland warfare in Drogheda

Three years on from the attempted murder of a gang boss which ignited the Drogheda feud, the gangland landscape in Ireland’s largest town is completely different. We profile some of the main characters in the rival feuding mobs and ask where they are now.

'My vague symptoms and bouts of tiredness turned out to be incurable lung cancer'

Co Galway woman Oonagh McArdle (50) went to her GP for tests when she began to feel an odd tingling in her legs. Many months and tests later she got her devastating diagnosis. She talks about her gratitude for a life well-lived, and how she is making the most of the time she has left.

House prices outside Dublin to rise by up to 7pc, estate agents predict

House prices in some regions could rise by as much as 7pc in the next year, according to a survey of estate agents. In Dublin the rise is expected to be around 4pc, in Leinster 6pc, and in Munster, Connacht and Ulster prices are expected to increase by as much as 7pc.

‘It’s the small person who bears the brunt’ – High Court president launches attack on government over court backlogs

Ms Justice Mary Irvine said she was left “sort of speechless” when her request earlier this year for up to 20 additional High Court judges was responded to with agreement to appoint just five. “I don’t understand how Government doesn’t seem to appreciate how important timely access to justice is for the citizen and for Irish business,” she said.

‘This is a traumatic experience for us,’ says uncle of mother killed in hit-and-run

A bride-to-be was killed in a hit and run in Donegal in the early hours of yesterday morning. Tributes have been paid to mother-of-one Laura Connolly online, with her uncle Andy Connolly pleading with anybody with any information in relation to the hit-and-run to contact the family or the gardaí.