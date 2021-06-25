Irish News headlines today: Delta risk concern as 250,000 to fly weekly in boost for air travel; Pub owners fear delay to reopening of indoor hospitality

Air travel is set to take off, with up to 250,000 passing through Dublin Airport every week despite growing fears over the Delta variant of Covid. The Government is expecting Nphet will urge a delay to the re-opening of indoor hospitality next month, but will sign-off on holidays for vaccinated people. In other news, millionaire PR mogul and Tipperary hurling sponsor Declan Kelly is cutting back on his responsibilities as CEO and chair of Teneo after drunkenly misbehaving at a charity event last month.

Delta risk fears as air travel reopens with up to 250,000 passengers a week

The Delta variant has cast doubt over the next phase of reopening as HSE boss Paul Reid said that the country is “at a point of unease and apprehension as to what might happen next”. The variant, which first originated in India, will account for at least 60pc of all cases.

‘We hope to reopen, but that’s up in the air now too’ – pub owners fear delays

As indoor hospitality prepares to reopen the doors on July 5, it will be the first time in a long time for Ireland’s wet pubs, some of which have been closed for 460 days. For those not fortunate enough to have a beer garden or a kitchen, it has been a very quiet 16 months.

Declan Kelly: Millionaire PR mogul used to fixing clients’ problems, now Tipp man has to fend for himself

The PR mogul is to step back from some of his responsibilities at Teneo after drunken behaviour at charity gig.

Child rescued but mother’s leg has to be amputated, as 100 still missing in Miami apartment collapse

At at least one person was killed and many others pulled from rubble from the beachfront apartment building that partially collapsed outside Miami on Thursday. A wing of the 12-storey building in the community of Surfside came down with a roar around 1:30am.

‘Many’ priests in Limerick planning to press on with first communion and confirmation ceremonies despite HSE advice

Dr Rose Fitzgerald, of the HSE’s Department of Public Health, recommended that all services be postponed until more people are vaccinated. However, many priests plan to go ahead with first communions and confirmations next month, subject to the lifting of restrictions.

More than 140 cases of fraudulent PUP payments claimed using stolen PPS numbers

More than 140 cases of fraudulent PUP payments were claimed using information stolen from innocent citizens up until May 23, with one person having claims of €7,300 made with their details, according to the Department of Social Protection.

EU leaders clash with Hungary leader Viktor Orban over his anti-gay law

Ireland joined EU leaders in castigating Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban over a new law there banning LGBT content in schools. They see such a step as homophobic and contrary to European values.

Labour’s ‘AK-47’ runs tight ship with Ivana Bacik looking for votes in well-heeled suburbia

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practising law after giving false statements on Trump election loss

An appeals court has suspended Rudy Giuliani from practising law in New York after he made false statements while trying to get Donald Trump’s loss in the US presidential race overturned.

‘Worst day in pigeon-racing history’ as 10,000 birds vanish during solar storm

Pigeon enthusiasts are appealing for help after 10,000 prized birds vanished into thin air during a race. Breeders fear the birds may have lost their bearings following a solar storm which has left them unable to find their way back to their coops.

Ciarán Whelan: 'Stephen Cluxton adds one more layer of invincibilty to Dublin’s armoury'

"Of all the big-game players in the Dublin team over the past decade Cluxton is the biggest - so his presence, especially in a condensed season, is huge from Dublin's perspective," writes Ciarán Whelan.