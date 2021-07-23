Irish news headlines today: Delta danger as 800 cases linked to foreign travel, and young mother who 'lived for her children' drowned trying to save son

800 cases recorded in fortnight linked to foreign travel as fully vaccinated among deaths

Foreign travel is helping to fuel the Delta variant spiral, as 800 virus cases were linked to trips abroad in the last fortnight, including among fully-vaccinated people.

Heatwave is starting to burn itself out as our standard summer sun set to shine next week

The glorious heatwave isn’t over just yet, although temperatures are set to return to more normal summer levels next week.

Teens aged 16 to 17 to be offered jab next month under parental consent

Teenagers aged 16 to 17 are expected to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine next month as long as their parents consent. Currently anyone over 18 can register for a vaccine

Hero young mother who ‘lived for her children’ among three who tragically drowned in lakes

A devoted young mother-of-two who "lived for her children" tragically drowned trying to save her son at a local fishing spot in Co Cavan on Wednesday evening. Natasha Core (29) was among three people who have lost their lives on Irish lakes in a tragic 24-hour period during the ongoing heatwave.

TDs call for review of data protection agency

TDs and senators on the Oireachtas Justice Committee have formally recommended the Minister for Justice appoint two additional Data Protection Commissioners.

Irish geneticists make breakthrough discovery on cause of fatal childhood cancer

Irish scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery on the cause of a lethal and incurable childhood cancer. The geneticists from Trinity College Dublin have found how a specific genetic mutation called H3K27M causes the cancer, known as diffuse midline glioma (DMG).

‘People were actually crying’ – after 16 months of life under Covid, how the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland celebrated Eid Al-Adha

Socially distanced praying, a large reduction in the number of worshippers admitted to the south Dublin mosque… but also a large swell of emotion and prayer as Ireland’s Muslims mark significant Islamic holiday.

Jailed photographer lived secret life as the ‘front man’ for €15m fraud gang

A 46-year-old Italian national who was jailed this week for three-and-a-half years for opening seven bank accounts for a major international fraud gang is suspected of recruiting 13 other Italians to carry out similar crimes, garda investigations have established.