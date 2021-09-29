Irish news headlines: Tax-free €500 voucher for frontline staff on the table; EirGrid warns of major electricity outages over next five years

Read the top stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Voucher for public sector workers in the mix for pandemic bonus

A tax-free voucher for up to €500, along with an extra Bank Holiday, is now on the table as a reward for frontline workers’ efforts during the pandemic.

Emergency plan to cope with growing risk to supply of electricity

Emergency measures to secure the country’s electricity supply are to be taken after EirGrid warned of a growing risk of outages over the next five winters.

‘My partner fears I won’t see our wedding day,’ says woman with anorexia in battle over insurance

A young woman who suffers from anorexia nervosa says her partner fears she will not make it to their wedding day as she cannot access the treatment she needs due to insurance issues.

Parents’ shock as the remains of 18 babies incinerated with clinical waste

One of the women who helped unearth the hospital organ-retention scandal more than 20 years ago has described as “shameful” the incineration of babies’ remains in 2020.

Kenny adds new board position to growing portfolio

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has joined the board of Dublin-headquartered ‘mechanical tree’ firm Carbon Collect as a non-executive director.

In Focus: A Winter of Discontent – Ireland’s energy crisis in the months ahead

In this In Focus podcast, host Siobhán Maguire speaks to Irish Independent’s Environment Correspondent, Caroline O’Doherty, and Personal Finance Editor, Charlie Weston, with Age Action’s Public Affairs and Policy Specialist, Nat O’Connor.

Synchronised swimming event takes place to raise funds for hospice

HSE does not know how many staff have refused to get Covid-19 jab

The HSE has admitted that it has no idea how many of its staff have refused a Covid-19 vaccine despite evidence that patients are still picking up Covid-19 in healthcare settings.

Ex-police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard to be sentenced today

A former police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard will return to the Old Bailey to learn if he will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Wayne Couzens, 48, was a serving Pc with the Metropolitan Police when he snatched Ms Everard as she walked home in Clapham, south London, on the evening of March 3.

Budget to include tax breaks for working from home

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has given the strongest indication yet that the Budget, due in 13 days’ time, will include tax incentives to help people working for home.