Irish news headlines: Tax-free €500 voucher for frontline staff on the table; EirGrid warns of major electricity outages over next five years

Read the top stories on Independent.ie this morning...
A tax-free voucher for up to €500, along with an extra Bank Holiday, is now on the table as a reward for frontline workers’ efforts during the pandemic.
Emergency measures to secure the country’s electricity supply are to be taken after EirGrid warned of a growing risk of outages over the next five winters.
A young woman who suffers from anorexia nervosa says her partner fears she will not make it to their wedding day as she cannot access the treatment she needs due to insurance issues.
One of the women who helped unearth the hospital organ-retention scandal more than 20 years ago has described as “shameful” the incineration of babies’ remains in 2020.
Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has joined the board of Dublin-headquartered ‘mechanical tree’ firm Carbon Collect as a non-executive director.
In this In Focus podcast, host Siobhán Maguire speaks to Irish Independent’s Environment Correspondent, Caroline O’Doherty, and Personal Finance Editor, Charlie Weston, with Age Action’s Public Affairs and Policy Specialist, Nat O’Connor.
The HSE has admitted that it has no idea how many of its staff have refused a Covid-19 vaccine despite evidence that patients are still picking up Covid-19 in healthcare settings.
A former police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard will return to the Old Bailey to learn if he will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Wayne Couzens, 48, was a serving Pc with the Metropolitan Police when he snatched Ms Everard as she walked home in Clapham, south London, on the evening of March 3.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has given the strongest indication yet that the Budget, due in 13 days’ time, will include tax incentives to help people working for home.