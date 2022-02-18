Irish news headlines: Storm Eunice - multiple weather warnings, schools close in nine counties as nation braces for snow, wind and rain

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.

Red alert: Nation braced for Storm Eunice ‘weather bomb’ as 140kmh gusts expected

Storm Eunice will today bring a ‘weather bomb’ that will cause severe disruption and significant damage to much of the country. Red wind and orange snow warnings has resulted in schools, colleges and banks remaining closed in nine counties this morning.

Colm Meaney: ‘Male violence on females starts in the playground and that’s where it should be stopped’

Irish actor Colm Meaney insists that there is no need for comedy to be offensive and that society is waking up to the awful hurt caused by misogyny and racism.

The Indo Daily - Royalty Check: The many times royal figures have fallen from grace

The Indo Daily: Royalty Check – The many times royal figures have fallen from grace

Prison officer quits after ‘relationship with gangland inmate is discovered’

A female prison officer who is at the centre of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a gangland criminal has resigned from her position, the Irish Independent can reveal.

‘Emergency largely over,’ Holohan tells Nphet team before advisory to Cabinet

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan told Nphet colleagues the emergency phase of the Covid-19 pandemic was largely over as the Government was last night advised to scrap the last remaining public health restrictions.

Ceasefire violations in east Ukraine ‘could be a pretext for full invasion’

Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian military accused each other of violating a ceasefire in the eastern part of Ukraine yesterday. It is a potential flashpoint in what Western officials say are Russian preparations for a possible attack by growing forces massed near Ukraine’s borders.

Number of younger children in hospital with Covid remains high with 56 admissions notified last week

Hospitalisations of younger children with Covid-19 have remained high this month with 56 admissions in the under-12s notified last week.

It’s been 11 years... Esra told her husband she’d be home in a few minutes, but she never returned

A set of car keys found in a shop in Clondalkin, Dublin, could be vital in finding out what happened to a young mother who disappeared 11 years ago.

Catriona Carey: Money trail shows over €200k of clients’ funds allegedly spent for personal use

More than €200,000 deposited by desperate homeowners to a business account controlled by Catriona Carey was allegedly spent on personal items and services, RTÉ Investigates reported on Thursday night.

‘Sisters from different worlds’: Agnes Brown joins Tyler Perry’s Madea in new comedy made for Netflix

America, watch out – Agnes Brown is coming to get you. TV star Brendan O’Carroll has said it was “awe-inspiring” to join forces with his comedic counterpart across the water, Tyler Perry, in a new movie for Netflix featuring Mrs Brown called A Madea Homecoming.