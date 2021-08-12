Irish news headlines: State faces 16 lawsuits from families over Covid deaths, and man ordered to stay away from Fine Gael TD after harassment charge

Sixteen families are to sue the State after their loved ones contracted Covid-19 and died while in the care of State-run facilities and private nursing homes. Meanwhile, expectant mothers who recently attended maternity hospitals have said blaming poor vaccination uptake for ongoing restrictions “doesn’t make sense” as they were never asked if they or their partners had received their jabs. Read the top stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Sixteen families to sue HSE for damages after loved ones died of Covid

Sixteen families are to sue the HSE for damages after their loved ones contracted Covid-19 and died while in the care of State-run facilities and private nursing homes.

Man charged with harassment must stay away from Fine Gael deputy

A man has been ordered to stay away from a Fine Gael TD after being charged with harassing her. Gerard Culhane (43), with an address at Marian Place, Glin, Co Limerick, is charged with harassing Jennifer Carroll MacNeill at places unknown within the State on dates between January 13 and March 26 last year.

‘I’ve seen women in tears after scans and partners running up to them at the door’

Expectant mothers who recently attended maternity hospitals have said blaming poor vaccination uptake for ongoing restrictions “doesn’t make sense” as they were never asked if they or their partners had received their jabs.

Lisbon Web Summit to go ahead in major test for conference industry

The Web Summit will go ahead as an in-person event in Lisbon this November, organisers say, despite many big tech companies not yet sanctioning a return to physical meetings or conferences.

‘We’re ganged up on, accused of spreading Covid’ – study lays bare abuse of migrant workers

With the Black Lives Matter movement sparking more conversations about racism in Ireland, many workers are no longer prepared to put up with racist abuse in the workplace. The experiences of migrant workers form part of a wider study by the Immigrant Council of Ireland (ICI), published in its 2020 impact report.

Fresh evidence to link Prince Andrew with his alleged victim, claims lawyer

New evidence that links Prince Andrew with his alleged victim is set to emerge after other women indicated they were prepared to testify against him, it has been claimed.

Suspect in stab murder held after new incident with knife

The chief suspect in a fatal stabbing in Dublin was arrested in Dundalk yesterday after gardaí responded to an emergency call that he was holding a knife to another man. The incident happened at a house outside the Co Louth town yesterday afternoon and forced the occupants to flee the property.

‘There is no cure but there is hope,’ says mum of little girl (2) with rare disease

The Mitten family have found themselves in the middle of a nightmare following the diagnosis of their daughter, Marley, with a rare disease. As so little is known about the disorder, her parents, Zsuzsanna and Stephen, have turned to the families of these other children to learn what it is like to live with it.

A flu jab in one arm, a Covid booster in the other on the cards for October

A jab in each arm – that is what is being planned if the go-ahead is given to administer the flu and Covid-19 booster vaccines together in the coming months.

Hackers return hundreds of millions in stolen cryptocurrencies

One of the biggest cryptocurrency thefts in history has a huge twist – the hackers returning a large chunk of the money.