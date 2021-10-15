Irish News headlines: Scramble to halt new Covid surge; and pressure to cut premiums after average injuries payout falls

Here is a collection of the top stories from across Independent.ie this morning.

Government struggles to balance freedom against an alarming resurgence of the virus

The Government is scrambling to find ways to stop the surge in Covid cases and hospitalisations while avoiding a return to strict restrictions on society.

Former CEO arrested in probe into ‘home improvement’ fraud



A former chief executive of a major multinational company has been arrested by fraud squad detectives as part of an investigation into theft and deception offences linked to renovation work on his home.

All ready to reopen but lifting of restrictions in doubt

Publicans, musicians and restaurateurs anxiously wait to see whether the rules will change amid a concerning spike in Covid cases. The five-day moving average is now more than 1,600 – an increase of over 500 compared to last week.

Pressure to cut premiums after average injuries payout falls 40pc

The average injury award paid out by the State’s assessment board has plunged by 40pc, putting pressure on insurers to dramatically cut premiums.

Nephew is the main beneficiary of €1.5m estate after court swayed by copy of will

A High Court decision to admit a copy of a deceased farmer’s will to probate means his nephew will be the main beneficiary of his €1.5m estate.

‘The greatest uileann piper on the planet’ – Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger pays tribute to Paddy Moloney

Rollng Stones legend Mick Jagger has posted a special message on Twitter in tribute to world-famous musician Paddy Moloney who passed away on Tuesday.

Michael Healy-Rae says he is constantly sent abusive emails by one individual

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has said he is “continuously” being sent abusive emails from one individual and that it has been happening for some time.

More than 920 prosecutions for Covid breaches during pandemic



Nearly 1,000 people have been prosecuted for breaching Covid-19 regulations since the pandemic began, the Irish Independent can reveal.

More than a dozen pregnant women admitted to ICU with Covid-19

Fourteen pregnant women were admitted to intensive care with Covid-19 between the end of June and early September, it emerged yesterday.