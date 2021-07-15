Irish news headlines: Post-pandemic boom to fund four years of tax cuts; moon 'wobble' to trigger surge in coastal disasters

Four years of tax cuts planned to fuel post-pandemic economic boom

Despite needing to borrow nearly €19bn more than expected to balance the country’s books for this year, Paschal Donohoe intends to keep the purse strings loose for the lifetime of this Government. The Finance Minister is looking at €2bn of tax cuts by the end of its term in 2025, while at the same time ramping up non-Covid spending.

‘Wobble’ in Moon’s orbit will trigger deluge of coastal disasters, warns Nasa

Coastal cities will experience ‘rapidly increasing high-tide floods’ in ‘clusters’ of a month or longer.

National monument staff ‘ignored’ by Sinn Féin for propaganda stunt film

Sinn Féin activists “ignored” staff at the Hill of Tara who told them they could not use it for a propaganda stunt. The Office of Public Works is investigating after members of Mary Lou McDonald’s party unfurled a massive banner with a political slogan inside the iconic landmark.

Kinahan cartel is ‘linked to €35m cocaine haul disguised as charcoal’, gardaí believe

The Kinahan cartel clubbed together with other crime gangs to ship in €35m of cocaine disguised as charcoal from South America, gardaí believe. There were up to 2,000 bags of ‘charcoal’ in the shipping containers which were discovered last month in Rotterdam Port, it is understood.

Britney Spears says she wants her father charged with conservatorship abuse

The pop superstar addressed the court for the second time in less than a month and delivered more bombshell testimony as a new lawyer was appointed to represent her. Speaking to the room over the phone, Britney listed a series of grievances against the conservatorship, alleging her hair vitamins and coffee had been taken from her.

Nazi plans to invade Ireland go under the hammer

A surviving copy of Hitler’s secret plans to invade Ireland during WWII has been sold at auction for €1,100.

Rúadhrí O'Connor: 'Conor Murray’s Lions captaincy record may finish nought from one but he will still have huge role to play'

'Conor Murray’s captaincy came as a shock to everyone, not least the man himself. The return of Alun-Wyn Jones means that Wednesday night’s loss may be the extent of his on-field experience in the role,' Rúadhrí O'Connor writes.

$95m lawsuit against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen dismissed by US judge

A US judge has thrown out a $95m (€80m) lawsuit against Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen by a former Senate candidate over a TV sketch. Roy Moore, the Republican candidate who lost the election in 2017, sued Cohen, CBS and Showtime over a skit in the 2018 television series Who Is America? in which the comedian posed as a fictional anti-terrorism expert named Erran Morad.