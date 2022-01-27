Irish news headlines: Plan to let wealthy opt out of energy subsidy rejected; nationwide audit of prescribing after harmful care of children

The Government is planning to give every household €100 towards energy bills. Photo: Stock image

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie this morning.

Energy regulator turned down scheme allowing the rich to refuse €100 subsidy

Wealthy households will not be able to give back their €100 electricity credit after the energy regulator turned down proposals for an opt-out scheme.

Mystery still surrounds the conditions for Robert Watt's pay rise

The conditions that prompted a senior civil servant to justify accepting a controversial €81,000 salary increase remain a mystery.

Nationwide audit of prescribing after harmful care of children found

The audit, as well as a further audit of compliance with existing CAMHS operational guidelines across the country, was announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin after a review described the treatment that 227 children received from a doctor as “risky”.

The Indo Daily: Partygate - The nine lives of Boris Johnson, can he cling on to power?

‘Never in a million years would I have thought I’d have a career dressing up as household products’

Mother-of-five Taryn de Vere says she is “having a blast” with her month-long quirky challenge dressing up as household objects as thousands on Instagram check in to follow her daily challenge.

Tubridy among targets of offensive tweets by Sinn Féin MLAs

Sinn Féin’s leader in the North has said tweets posted by three of her party MLAs using sectarian language were “offensive and not acceptable”.

Playdates, handshakes and hugs – how to navigate the new ‘new normal’

Covid hasn’t exactly packed its bags and taken a flight out of Ireland, never to be seen again. And amid the energy and expedience of the great reopening, plenty of grey areas remain.

Ex-boxer faces arrest after court no-show over €83,000 debt

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former professional boxer who failed to appear in court over the non-payment of more than €83,000 to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI).

Greens councillor and lobbyist fires off legal letters in bitter wrangle over conflict-of-interest claims

A leading figure in the Green Party is embroiled in a bitter row over conflict-of-interest allegations with solicitors' letters, legal warnings and barrister's advice flying.

Martin starts class war in Dáil as he takes aim at ‘working-class heroes’ in Sinn Féin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has sparked a class war with Sinn Féin as he launched strong criticisms of the party’s TDs from privileged backgrounds.