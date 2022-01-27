Irish news headlines: Plan to let wealthy opt out of energy subsidy rejected; nationwide audit of prescribing after harmful care of children

Here are the top stories from across Independent.ie this morning.
Wealthy households will not be able to give back their €100 electricity credit after the energy regulator turned down proposals for an opt-out scheme.
The conditions that prompted a senior civil servant to justify accepting a controversial €81,000 salary increase remain a mystery.
The audit, as well as a further audit of compliance with existing CAMHS operational guidelines across the country, was announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin after a review described the treatment that 227 children received from a doctor as “risky”.
Mother-of-five Taryn de Vere says she is “having a blast” with her month-long quirky challenge dressing up as household objects as thousands on Instagram check in to follow her daily challenge.
Sinn Féin’s leader in the North has said tweets posted by three of her party MLAs using sectarian language were “offensive and not acceptable”.
Covid hasn’t exactly packed its bags and taken a flight out of Ireland, never to be seen again. And amid the energy and expedience of the great reopening, plenty of grey areas remain.
A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former professional boxer who failed to appear in court over the non-payment of more than €83,000 to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI).
A leading figure in the Green Party is embroiled in a bitter row over conflict-of-interest allegations with solicitors' letters, legal warnings and barrister's advice flying.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has sparked a class war with Sinn Féin as he launched strong criticisms of the party’s TDs from privileged backgrounds.